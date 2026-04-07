The Willow Classic: Drive for Change

About this event
Victor, NY 14564, USA
Join us on the course for a full day of golf, community, and purpose. Your registration includes 18 holes of play, lunch, and entry to the awards dinner following the round. No foursome? No problem — we'll place you with a group. If you have other friends or colleagues in registering that you would like to be paired with, email us at [email protected]
Gather your group and join us for a full day on the course at Ravenwood Golf Club. This registration covers four golfers and includes 18 holes of play, lunch, and entry to the awards dinner for your whole team. At $187.50 per person, the foursome option is the best way to play — and the best way to make an impact together.
Can't make it out on the course? Join us for the celebration. The awards dinner is a wonderful evening of community, recognition, and shared purpose — no golf required. You'll be there as we honor our players, celebrate our sponsors, and reflect on the incredible impact this tournament makes for survivors of domestic violence in our community. Contact [email protected] to purchase a table of 8!
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