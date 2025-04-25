The Wilmington (DE) Chapter of The Links Incorporated - Juleps & Jazz Fundraiser's Hat Auction

LavishBlanc is an African American-owned company in Charlotte, NC. Its owner, Trent Bellago, crafts hats in his studio, blending creativity and craftsmanship. The Livano is a straw fedora that is part of the Classic Collection. It is described as being “a fedora that is easy to match with on your summer trips.” Contact Person: Link Serena Williams

