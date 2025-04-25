The Wilmington (DE) Chapter of The Links Incorporated - Juleps & Jazz Fundraiser's Hat Auction

LavishBlanc is an African American-owned company in Charlotte, NC. Its owner, Trent Bellago, crafts hats in his studio, blending creativity and craftsmanship. The Livano is a straw fedora that is part of the Classic Collection. It is described as being “a fedora that is easy to match with on your summer trips.”
2. Spectator Fedora by Whittall and Shon
$80
Starting bid
This is a classic black and white flat brim fedora. The sharp geometric lines of the hat cut a striking silhouette, which is softened by the shimmering floral motifs. The brim measures approximately 5 inches, and the adjustable sweatband allows for varying head sizes.
3. Evergreen by Whittall and Shon
$100
Starting bid
This is a classic square crown hat with jewels in varying rich tones of iridescent greens and black. It captures light at every angle and is perfect for any special occasion.
Rubi’s Crowns by Ruby A. Peters, [email protected]
4. Loop Fascinator by Charm
$75
Starting bid
This white loop fascinator is a lightweight headband that is easy to wear. To add extra style, the loops are enhanced with a crystal brooch.
5. Cowgirl by Whittall & Shon
$75
Starting bid
This fanciful western hat pays tribute to the cowgirls. The pink body is embellished with a beaded lime and pink band and features a trio of dazzling crystal daisies. Whether at an event for a specific cause or an event just for fun, this hat will do the trick!
6. Chocolate Brown Mink
$300
Starting bid
Stay warm and stylish in this luxurious chocolate brown mink pillbox-style hat.
Jacques Ferber Furs at Jacquesferber.com
JACQUES FERBER FURS
4001 KENNETT PIKE #132
GREENVILLE, DE 19807
(302) 652-4340
