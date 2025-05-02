The 2nd Annual Windy City Pink & Blue Golf Classic (Sponsors)

The Platinum Sponsorship includes four foursomes/(16 golfers), eight (8) golf carts, logo placement on all collateral, speaking opportunity at awards dinner, dinner for each golfer, marquee signage, shirts, hats, and an opportunity to participate in Windy City community programming events during the year.
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
The Gold Sponsorship includes three foursomes/twelve (12 golfers), six (6) golf carts, awards dinner for each golfer, logo placement on all collateral, shirts, hats, and speaking opportunity at awards dinner, and a hole sign.
Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
The Silver Sponsorship includes two foursomes/eight (8) golfers, four (4) golf carts, awards dinner, shirts, hats, and logo placement on all collateral, and a hole sign.
Bronze Sponsorship
$1,500
The Bronze Sponsorship includes one foursome / four (4) golfers, two (2) carts, shirts, hats, the awards dinner, and logo placement on all collateral.
Hole Sponsor
$350
The Hole Sponsorship includes a sign at an individual golf hole.
