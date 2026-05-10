The Winner's Circle Silent Auction

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Handblown Glass Artisan Set | Made in Mexico
Bold, elegant, and impossible to overlook, the Crimson Flame Collection features a stunning handblown glass pitcher paired with matching margarita glasses crafted by skilled artisans in Mexico. Rich red and silver swirls dance through each piece like flowing ribbons of fire and light, making every angle uniquely beautiful.
Perfect for entertaining, celebrations, or display, this collection blends craftsmanship, tradition, and timeless artistry into a striking centerpiece for any home.
No two pieces are exactly alike, reflecting the beauty and individuality of authentic handcrafted glasswork.
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Vibrant, joyful, and full of movement, the Celebration Mosaic Collection showcases an exquisite handblown glass pitcher with matching margarita glasses handcrafted in Mexico using traditional artisan techniques. Bursting with brilliant primary colors woven throughout each piece, the collection captures the energy of celebration, creativity, and connection.
Whether used for gatherings or displayed as functional art, this set transforms everyday moments into colorful experiences filled with warmth and conversation.
Each handcrafted piece carries its own distinctive pattern and personality, honoring the artistry behind authentic Mexican blown glass traditions.
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Bursting with color and handcrafted charm, the Confetti Festival margarita glass collection transforms every gathering into a celebration. Hand blown in Mexico, this vibrant set of 6 blends artistry, joy, and timeless craftsmanship into pieces that are as beautiful to display as they are to enjoy.
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Inspired by the movement of ocean waves, the Turquoise Waves collection blends elegance and handcrafted artistry into a timeless statement piece. Hand blown in Mexico, this stunning set includes one pitcher and two stemless wine glasses designed to bring beauty, warmth, and conversation to every gathering.
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Bold, vibrant, and full of personality, the Sassy Jones Melamine Serving Set transforms everyday entertaining into a colorful experience. This stylish set blends modern artistry with practical elegance, making it perfect for gatherings, celebrations, and statement tablescapes that spark conversation and joy.
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Bold, artistic, and designed to spark conversation, the Sassy Jones Melamine Table Set brings vibrant energy to every table. Featuring colorful modern patterns with durable everyday functionality, this eye-catching collection transforms meals, gatherings, and celebrations into unforgettable experiences filled with personality, style, and joy.
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Indulge in a luxury self-care experience with this All Things Pretti Luxury Skin & Wax gift certificate valued at over $50. Designed to refresh, restore, and elevate confidence, this experience offers premium skincare and expert waxing services that leave you feeling polished, radiant, and renewed.
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Captured in the heart of Cape Town, South Africa, Rhythm of the Motherland is an original hand painting that celebrates unity, culture, and collective strength through bold color and expressive movement. Matted and framed in a striking 12in x 24in display, this one-of-a-kind piece brings vibrant storytelling and timeless African artistry into any space.
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A powerful tribute to heritage, rhythm, and resilience, Spirit of the Drum captures the heartbeat of African tradition through bold brushstrokes and rich earthy tones. Hand painted in Cape Town, South Africa, this beautifully matted and framed 12in x 15in artwork brings cultural storytelling, movement, and timeless artistry into any space.
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Handcrafted in Cape Town, South Africa, Woven Roots of Africa is a striking two-piece art collection created from natural banana phloem (peel), transforming organic materials into timeless cultural expression. Featuring beautifully detailed elephant and zebra designs, each matted and framed piece celebrates African wildlife, artisan craftsmanship, and the rich beauty of sustainable storytelling through art.
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Handcrafted in Cape Town, South Africa, Guardians of Heritage is a striking two-piece collection created from natural banana phloem (peel), blending sustainability with cultural artistry. Featuring bold warrior silhouettes that symbolize strength, protection, and legacy, these beautifully matted and framed works honor the enduring spirit and storytelling traditions of African heritage.
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A vibrant celebration of culture, connection, and everyday life, Unity in Everyday Life is a beautifully hand painted two-piece collection from Mexico that captures the warmth of community through bold color and expressive storytelling. Framed and ready to display, these timeless works honor tradition, togetherness, and the beauty found in shared moments and daily rituals.
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Chic, functional, and designed for life on the move, this Bubble Gum Pink Bodega Duffle Bag from Tote & Carry blends everyday luxury with smart travel convenience. Featuring a spacious interior and a hidden zipper-bottom compartment for shoes or essentials, this stylish statement piece is perfect for weekend getaways, gym days, airport runs, and everything in between.
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Celebrate life’s moments with Carnival, a vibrant six-piece handblown stemless glasses set handcrafted in Mexico. Bursting with rich reds, fiery oranges, golden yellows, and playful specks of black, each glass carries its own unique artistic pattern, transforming every sip into a festive experience. Designed to blend artisan craftsmanship with everyday elegance, this colorful collection brings warmth, joy, and conversation to dinner parties, celebrations, and intimate gatherings alike. Perfect for entertaining or gifting, Carnival is where bold artistry meets timeless celebration.
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Donated by Valhar Health Solutions, this wellness-centered gift certificate offers the recipient a ZYTO Bioenergetic Wellness Scan Experience designed to support self-care, energetic balance, and personal wellness awareness. Through a non-invasive scan and guided wellness review, participants receive supportive lifestyle education and insights intended to encourage restoration, reflection, and intentional wellbeing.
Beautifully aligned with the spirit of dHERby 2026: The Winner’s Circle Silent Auction, this experience represents the Restoration Track by honoring wellness, care, and the journey toward a healthier, more balanced life.
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Donated by Valhar Health Solutions, this restorative gift certificate offers the recipient a calming Sound Escape Session designed to encourage rest, reflection, and nervous system ease through the soothing resonance of sound bowls and gentle vibration. This wellness-centered experience creates space to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect through intentional moments of peace and self-care.
Beautifully aligned with the spirit of dHERby 2026: The Winner’s Circle Silent Auction, this experience represents the Restoration Track by honoring wellness, renewal, and the healing power of stillness in the midst of everyday life.
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Raise a glass to bold flavor, vibrant color, and a little bit of sparkle. The Magic Mix Wine Collection is a playful yet sophisticated four-bottle set from August Hill Winery that blends classic favorites with dazzling edible glitter wines designed to turn every sip into an experience.
This curated collection includes one 750mL bottle each of Cranberry Infusion, Sweet Catawba Rosé, Indigo, and Emerald Apple. While the crisp fruit notes and refreshing sweetness make each bottle enjoyable on its own, the true stars of the collection are Indigo and Emerald Apple, two glitter wines that shimmer beautifully when shaken. Guests are encouraged to “mix the magic” before pouring to awaken the swirling edible glitter inside for a wine experience that is both visually stunning and delightfully memorable.
Perfect for celebrations, girls’ nights, brunch tables, gifting, or simply adding sparkle to an ordinary evening, this collection delivers flavor, fun, and conversation in every bottle. From smooth berry notes to crisp apple brightness, The Magic Mix Wine Collection captures the spirit of joy, creativity, and celebration that makes dHERby unforgettable.
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The perfect pairing for a graceful pause, the Wine Down Gift Set from Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants brings together comfort, flavor, and ambiance in one elegant experience. Thoughtfully curated for quiet evenings, celebration moments, or self-care rituals, this beautifully packaged set invites the recipient to slow down, pour a glass, and savor the moment.
This featured silent auction item includes:
• One Bottle of Cooper’s Hawk White Sangria Wine
Bright, crisp, and refreshing with notes of citrus, tropical fruits, and subtle sweetness that create a smooth and inviting finish.
• One Signature Cooper’s Hawk Candle
A warm and soothing fragrance designed to complement your wine-down experience and create an atmosphere of comfort and calm.
Whether gifted to yourself or someone special, this set transforms an ordinary evening into a cozy retreat filled with softness, warmth, and intentional rest.
Uncork. Unwind. Enjoy the moment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!