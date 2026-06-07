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About this raffle
Enter the Winston-Salem Foodie Raffle for a chance to win unforgettable dining experiences, gift certificates, wine experiences, and other culinary prizes from some of the triad's favorite restaurants and beverage partners.
Love Winston-Salem's food scene? Increase your chances of winning with five raffle entries while supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance.
Featuring dining experiences, restaurant gift certificates, wine experiences, and more.
Our best value. Fifteen chances to win exceptional culinary experiences while helping support two organizations working to strengthen our community through food and the arts.
Featuring prize packages from local restaurants, beverage partners, and food producers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!