The Witches Gathering No. 3 - Silent Auction

The S6000fd digital camera is the first Fujifilm FinePix product to feature Face Detection, a new technology designed to significantly improve your picture taking by identifying human subjects' faces in the frame (up to 10 faces) and in real time, determining the optimal focus and exposure settings for the absolute best results possible in any shooting conditions. Fujifilm's Picture Stabilization technology utilizes the heightened sensitivity of the FinePix S6000fd at ISO3200 and high-speed shutter settings to prevent camera shake or freeze subject movement, keeping blur to a minimum. This lets the camera choose the correct light sensitivity and best-matching shutter speed automatically, for the highest quality digital pictures. The FinePix S6000fd is equipped with a 28-300mm Fujinon 10.7X optical zoom lens with full manual control via the lens barrel. This high quality Fujinon lens configuration offers tremendous flexibility for either zoom or wide angle shots - almost like having two lenses in one, and without the risks of dust accumulation that come with having to change lenses. Dual shot mode allows to take two pictures with one press of the S6000fd's shutter button; one with flash, to capture a bright, vivid image, and the other without flash, to capture the natural ambiance of the shot's environment. Dual shot mode gives you more flexibility to assure a great picture.