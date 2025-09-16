The Witches Gathering No. 3 - Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
11030 Kitty Dr, Conifer, CO 80433, USA
Starting bid
Travel down the hill to Alternative Arts Tattoo in Littleton to redeem this gift certificate for some fresh ink from Fritz.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 60-minute Tarot Card reading with Shakti Witch.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Have a little one with a birthday coming up? Bid on this one-hour face painting session and have the coolest party in town with Rachel's Creations!
Starting bid
Come stay with us at Glen-Isle and enjoy a cabin alongside the Platte River. We have fishing, disc golf, hiking trails, rescue horses, and beautiful overlooks. Explore the historic lodge filled with Native American artifacts dating back to 1000 AD.
*Holidays excluded
*Must use the certificate within 1 year of auction
Starting bid
Have guests coming for the holidays, or want to gift a mom in need? Bid on this three-hour professional cleaning service for squeaky clean results.
Starting bid
Capture your special relationship photos in black and white with this incredible studio session.
This auction item covers the session fee of $190 plus a $600 credit for the winner—total value $790.
See more photos here: www.jiangphotography.com
Starting bid
Take healing into your own hands. Improve your pain, posture, and overall health through this powerful facia decompression technique.
This Block Bundle includes the Block Buddy & the Block Baby adding an extra dimension for optimal flexibility in your fascia work.
Your Starter Kit includes:
~Your Blocks (shipped to you at no cost within the continental US.
~Fascia Foundations: 9-Module Starter Program
~ "Fascia Decompression: The Missing Link in Self-Care" by Deanna Hansen (123 page digital copy)
~Additional Essential Fascia Support Videos
($297 Value)
Starting bid
This gift box is full of things that will keep you healthy, sleeping well, and free of pain.
Starting bid
This bag includes a gift certificate worth $200 and can be applied towards any treatment, our herbal medicine teas, bath and skin care, and self-care tools when presented at the clinic, as well as the following items:
-Jade Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool
-Destress & Restore Bath Soak
-Acupressure Ear Seeds
-Face Serum
-Natural Lip Balm
-Collagen Sheet Mask
*This gift certificate must be used by 12/31/25/
Starting bid
GIFT BAG INCLUDES:
•1.7 oz. Menopause Magnesium Sleep Cream
•2 oz. Menopause Support Hot Flash Relief Mist
•Menopause Support Pure EO
•Menopause Menopause Support Hot Flash Relief Roll-on
-Gift card for 45-Min Crystal Bed Session
Learn more about it below:
45 min Crystal Bed session:
Experience deep relaxation and transformative healing with our Quantum Resonance Crystal Bed. This advanced therapy combines the harmonizing power of crystals, light, and sound frequencies to realign your energetic body, reduce stress, and promote physical and emotional balance.
Starting bid
GIFT BAG INCLUDES:
•1.7 oz CBN + CBD Sleep Cream
•1.7 oz No More Aches Magnesium Cooling Cream
•1.7 oz. No More Aches Magnesium Cayenne Cream
•1 oz. Original Full Spectrum Daily CBD Hemp Oil
-Gift card to Taspens for one Yoga or Block Therapy Class. See schedule for details.
Starting bid
GIFT BAG INCLUDES:
•.85 oz Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Citrus Facial Cream $60
•.85 oz Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Eye Cream with Superfruits $105
•.5 oz Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Wrinkle Serum with Vitamin A, C & E $100
-Gift card for Foot Detox Session:
Learn more about it below-
During this relaxing 30-minute session, impurities are drawn out through the feet, leaving you feeling lighter, clearer, and rebalanced.
✨ Flush out toxins
✨ Enhance your energy levels
✨ Boost your immune system
✨ Promote better sleep and overall wellness
Starting bid
Bring a touch of enchantment to your next gathering with this one-of-a-kind Magical Mocktail Party Basket! Perfect for hosting a spirited evening with friends—without the spirits—this basket is packed with everything you need to create an unforgettable Halloween-inspired celebration.
🎃 Includes:
Whether you’re hosting a Halloween bash or a cozy night of creative cocktails, this basket has everything you need to conjure up an evening full of flavor, laughter, and a little bit of magic.
🦇 Value: A bewitching party-in-a-basket you’ll never forget!
Starting bid
Flower Essence Consultation:
Flower essences can be great way to support you and your nervous system. This subtle energy medicine is an amazing ally when looking for support with one’s physical, mental and spiritual health!
We will work together finding the perfect flower essence for you during this specific time in your life. With the use of pendulums, oracle cards, intuition and symptom profiles, we will formulate a personal flower essence just for you!
Consultation includes personally formulated flower essence.
Starting bid
Custom End Grain Wood Cutting Board built with love by Blue Leaf Design Build using black cherry, black walnut, hard maple, padauk, rustic white oak.
Starting bid
This bag includes a 70-card deck and guidebook that is sure to give you the direction you're looking for and a fun opportunity to make your very own witches' broom on 10/23 from 5-7 PM.
Starting bid
One month of unlimited classes with Conifer Jazzercise.
Starting bid
Carry your favorite bottle in style with this creative upcycled boot carrier. Made from a repurposed boot, this one-of-a-kind piece transforms rustic charm into a practical tote for wine, spirits, or specialty beverages. Both sturdy and eye-catching, it’s perfect for gifting a bottle with flair or making a memorable entrance at your next gathering. A sustainable and conversation-worthy treasure for boot lovers and eco-friendly enthusiasts alike! Crafted by Purse-n-Boots
*Bottle not included.
Starting bid
Keep nature in mind with this eco-friendly 5 pack of handmade bags made out of repurposed linens in warm, fall colors in multiple sizes. Crafted by Rags to Bags.
Starting bid
Another opportunity to keep nature in mind with this eco-friendly 5 pack of handmade bags made out of repurposed linens in warm, fall colors in multiple sizes. Crafted by Rags to Bags.
Starting bid
Bring home this hearty snake plant adorned with witchy accouterments provided by Fancy Forest in Bailey.
Your new little friend will purify the air and increases oxygen at night to help you sleep.
Starting bid
Make your holidays extra festive with this 1997 collectible hand-woven Longaberger snowflake basket. Includes liner and 3 protective inserts - shirt, tall, and divided.
Starting bid
Be the bell of the witch's ball with this sterling silver celestial pendant and beaded chain necklace custom crafted by Angela Weaver Design.
Starting bid
Ruby ring with two diamonds set in 12k carat gold, originally purchased in the Bahamas. Authenticity can be checked.
Starting bid
Gift basket includes:
Starting bid
Authentic silver cream and sugar bowl from Cruises Royal Hotel in Limerick, Ireland.
It was a famous Limerick landmark from 1791 to 1991 when it was demolished to create the pedestrianized Cruises Street. The hotel, located on O'Connell Street, hosted numerous famous visitors and historical figures, but was replaced by modern shops and amenities in the 1990s.
Starting bid
A carefully curated display featuring delicate animal bones arranged with a moth, creating a haunting balance of fragility and natural beauty. This one-of-a-kind piece captures the mystery of life, death, and transformation.
Starting bid
A beautiful painting framed for that perfect spot in your home with a wooden frame.
Starting bid
The S6000fd digital camera is the first Fujifilm FinePix product to feature Face Detection, a new technology designed to significantly improve your picture taking by identifying human subjects' faces in the frame (up to 10 faces) and in real time, determining the optimal focus and exposure settings for the absolute best results possible in any shooting conditions. Fujifilm's Picture Stabilization technology utilizes the heightened sensitivity of the FinePix S6000fd at ISO3200 and high-speed shutter settings to prevent camera shake or freeze subject movement, keeping blur to a minimum. This lets the camera choose the correct light sensitivity and best-matching shutter speed automatically, for the highest quality digital pictures. The FinePix S6000fd is equipped with a 28-300mm Fujinon 10.7X optical zoom lens with full manual control via the lens barrel. This high quality Fujinon lens configuration offers tremendous flexibility for either zoom or wide angle shots - almost like having two lenses in one, and without the risks of dust accumulation that come with having to change lenses. Dual shot mode allows to take two pictures with one press of the S6000fd's shutter button; one with flash, to capture a bright, vivid image, and the other without flash, to capture the natural ambiance of the shot's environment. Dual shot mode gives you more flexibility to assure a great picture.
Starting bid
Spooky Spa Bucket
Sponsored by Katie Rust with Mary Kay
Starting bid
Bid on this basket full of all local items from Bailey, CO, including:
Starting bid
Did you forget your hat at home, or do you want another hat for next year? Bid now on this adorable hat now!
Starting bid
90 minutes for up to 4 people on private property in Bailey.
These sessions come with: Traditional sauna tea, Turkish towels, sauna hats and use of the cold plunge.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Keep nature in mind with this eco-friendly 5 pack of handmade bags made out of repurposed linens in warm, fall colors in multiple sizes. Crafted by Rags to Bags.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!