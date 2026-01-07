The Wizard of Oz: Business Sponsor Ads

Offered by
About this shop
A full page is roughly 4 1/2" W x 7 1/2" H (2120 x 3176 pixels). It can include photos, graphics, and or text. All personal Ads will be printed in black and white. Please send your graphic and text to [email protected] with "Personal Tribute" in the subject line.
A half page is roughly 4 1/2" W x 3 1/2" H (2120 x 1548 pixels). It can include photos, graphics, and or text. All personal Ads will be printed in black and white. Please send your graphic and text to [email protected] with "Personal Tribute" in the subject line.
A quarter page is roughly 2 1/2" W x 3 1/2" H (1020 x 1548 pixels). It can include photos, graphics, and or text. All personal Ads will be printed in black and white. Please send your graphic and text to [email protected] with "Personal Tribute" in the subject line.
A "Should Out" is one or two lines of text (50 characters each, including spaces and punctuation). It is perfect for friends, siblings, or extended family members to send a message to a student on the cast or crew. Please send your text to [email protected] with "Should Out" in the subject line.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!