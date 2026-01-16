BHS PAC Parents

BHS PAC Parents

The Wizard of Oz: Business Sponsor Ads

Full Page Tribute (Color)
$150

A full page is roughly 4 1/2" W x 7 1/2" H (2120 x 3176 pixels). It can include photos, graphics, and or text. Please send your graphic and text to [email protected] with "Business Sponsor Ad: [Your Business Name]" in the subject line.

Full Page Tribute (Black and White)
$125

A full page is roughly 4 1/2" W x 7 1/2" H (2120 x 3176 pixels). It can include photos, graphics, and or text. Please send your graphic and text to [email protected] with "Business Sponsor Ad: [Your Business Name]" in the subject line.

Half Page Tribute (Color)
$90

A half page is roughly 4 1/2" W x 3 1/2" H (2120 x 1548 pixels). It can include photos, graphics, and or text. Please send your graphic and text to [email protected] with "Business Sponsor Ad: [Your Business Name]" in the subject line.

Half Page Tribute (Black and White)
$75

A half page is roughly 4 1/2" W x 3 1/2" H (2120 x 1548 pixels). It can include photos, graphics, and or text. Please send your graphic and text to [email protected] with "Business Sponsor Ad: [Your Business Name]" in the subject line.

Quarter Page Tribute (Color)
$60

A quarter page is roughly 2 1/2" W x 3 1/2" H (1020 x 1548 pixels). It can include photos, graphics, and or text. Please send your graphic and text to [email protected] with "Business Sponsor Ad: [Your Business Name]" in the subject line.

Quarter Page Tribute (Black and White)
$50

A quarter page is roughly 2 1/2" W x 3 1/2" H (1020 x 1548 pixels). It can include photos, graphics, and or text. Please send your graphic and text to [email protected] with "Business Sponsor Ad: [Your Business Name]" in the subject line.

