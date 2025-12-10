The Wizard of Oz Youth Edition Production Fee

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Please note: Do not proceed with payment unless you have received official confirmation of being cast in the production.
No expiration
No expiration
No expiration
No expiration
This $20 deposit is required for script pickup unless you have already paid your performance fee.
No expiration
Payment is for remaining balance if you have paid the $20 script pickup deposit.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!