"The Woman at the Well: Dance Experience" is a unique production that blends dance, music, and storytelling to explore themes of resilience, empowerment, and grace. This performance will highlight the African-American tradition of liturgical dance through a musical theater style, narrating the biblical story of the woman at the well and her transformative encounter.

