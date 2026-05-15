The Woman at the Well Dance Experience 2026

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About this event
Grants entry to Woman at the Well.
Promote your business or support your favorite dancer, performer or honoree with a full-page ad in the production program! The ad size is 5.5" wide by 8.5" high. All ads must be submitted in PDF, PNG, or JPEG format.
Promote your business or support your favorite dancer, performer or honoree with a half-page ad in the production program! The ad size is 5.5" wide by 4.25" high. All ads must be submitted in PDF, PNG, or JPEG format.
Open to women entreprenuers and faith-based or wellness vendors.
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