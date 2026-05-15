DIVINE EXPLOSIVE WARRIORS MINISTRIES

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DIVINE EXPLOSIVE WARRIORS MINISTRIES

About this event

The Woman at the Well Dance Experience 2026

100 Montgomery St

Newark, NJ 07103, USA

Ticket
$25

Grants entry to Woman at the Well.

Full Page Business Ad or Shout Out
$100

Promote your business or support your favorite dancer, performer or honoree with a full-page ad in the production program! The ad size is 5.5" wide by 8.5" high. All ads must be submitted in PDF, PNG, or JPEG format.

Half Page Business Ad or Shout Out
$50

Promote your business or support your favorite dancer, performer or honoree with a half-page ad in the production program! The ad size is 5.5" wide by 4.25" high. All ads must be submitted in PDF, PNG, or JPEG format.

Vendor Table
$100

Open to women entreprenuers and faith-based or wellness vendors.

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