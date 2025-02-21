The Woman's Club of Fort Worth Memberships 2025-2026

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Covers your dues for the rest of the club year (June 1, 2026)
Don't forget to click "Other" at check out to remove service fees.
Covers your dues for the rest of the club year ( until June 1, 2026)
Don't forget to click "Other" at check out to remove service fees.
Purchase Your 2025-2026 Membership (JWC Transfer Only)
Don't forget to add The Courier, Yearbook, or Name Tag to your basket before checking out.
Don't forget to click "Other" at check out to remove service fees.
I wish to have The Courier mailed to my address provided.
Don't forget to click "Other" at check out to remove service fees.
Purchase your 2025-2026 Yearbook in advance.
Don't forget to click "Other" at check out to remove service fees.
Purchase your Name Tag. You may purchase as many as you need. You will be able to provide how you would your name to appear on your Name Tag below before checking out.
Don't forget to click "Other" at check out to remove service fees.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!