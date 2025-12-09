The Women’s Empowerment Series, Inc's Memberships

The Women’s Empowerment Series, Inc

Appleseed Membership: GEZ PROGRAM
$308

Renews monthly

Supports 2 girls in our GEZ: Girls 

Empowerment Zone (ages 7-17) 

 Program. Menu of Services: Education enrichment workshops & Academic courses, Art & Music workshops, Foreign Language courses, Mother-Daughter Retreats, Internships, Summer Experience Field trips & snacks/meals associated with engagement. INCLUDES YEAR-END GIFT/ACKNOWLEDGMENT

PEARLS MEMBERSHIP: CWI PROGRAM
$208

Renews monthly

CWI: College Women Initiate (ages 17-22) 

Supports 1 college student for their academic year: includes meal services for Winter & Spring Break, Hygiene/Personal baskets, Apparel for interviews, Mentorship & small monthly stipend. INCLUDES YEAR-END GIFT/ACKNOWLEDGMENT


BUTTERFLY MEMBERSHIP: WEW PROGRAM
$108

Renews monthly

WEW: Women Empowerment Work (ageless)

 Supports

2 women: includes financial literacy, health & wellness, and transition workshops.

Snacks/ meals are included per engagement.

INCLUDES YEAR-END GIFT/ACKNOWLEDGMENT


ALPHA KAPPA ALPHA, SORORITY, INC.-DONORS
$50

Renews monthly

Supports GEZ student supplies & items for women in transition.

INCLUDES YEAR-END GIFT/ACKNOWLEDGMENT

