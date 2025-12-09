The Women’s Empowerment Series, Inc's Memberships

Offered by
Renews monthly
Supports 2 girls in our GEZ: Girls
Empowerment Zone (ages 7-17)
Program. Menu of Services: Education enrichment workshops & Academic courses, Art & Music workshops, Foreign Language courses, Mother-Daughter Retreats, Internships, Summer Experience Field trips & snacks/meals associated with engagement. INCLUDES YEAR-END GIFT/ACKNOWLEDGMENT
CWI: College Women Initiate (ages 17-22)
Supports 1 college student for their academic year: includes meal services for Winter & Spring Break, Hygiene/Personal baskets, Apparel for interviews, Mentorship & small monthly stipend. INCLUDES YEAR-END GIFT/ACKNOWLEDGMENT
WEW: Women Empowerment Work (ageless)
Supports
2 women: includes financial literacy, health & wellness, and transition workshops.
Snacks/ meals are included per engagement.
INCLUDES YEAR-END GIFT/ACKNOWLEDGMENT
Supports GEZ student supplies & items for women in transition.
INCLUDES YEAR-END GIFT/ACKNOWLEDGMENT
$
