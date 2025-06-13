The Women's Fest Conference

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities and a VIP gift.
A 6ft rectangular table with a black table cloth and two chairs will be included!
-Listed as “Women’s Fest 2025 presented by [Your Company]”
-Opportunity to give brief opening remarks at the event
-Premium logo placement on all marketing materials, website, and event signage
-Full-page ad in the event program
-Featured story on our social media and newsletter
-6 complimentary tickets
-VIP vendor table placement at event
-Swag bag inclusion (optional materials or products)
-Logo featured on event website, signage, and program
-Half-page ad in event program
-Mention during opening and
closing remarks
-4 complimentary tickets
-Vendor table at the event
-Swag bag inclusion
-Logo placement on event signage and website
-Quarter-page ad in event program
-2 complimentary tickets
-Vendor table at the event
-Swag bag inclusion
-Name listed in event program and on website
-1 complimentary ticket
-Shared vendor table space
-Swag bag inclusion
-Name listed on program
