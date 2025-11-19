The Womens' La Famiglia Annual Winter Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to our annual winter gala.
Enjoy the full program with access to our annual winter gala. This ticket gives you 8 raffle tickets included in your ticket price.
Final boarding call for small businesses. Enter the promo code you’ve been given with this ticket option or contact us to learn more.
Enjoy the full program with your friends or company at our annual winter gala. This ticket gives you a full table to seat 8 guests. Have your name or business featured on our website and in our upcoming journal.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!