Femme Forward Flight Foundation INC.

Hosted by

Femme Forward Flight Foundation INC.

About this event

The Womens' La Famiglia Annual Winter Gala

301 Kings Hwy E

Haddonfield, NJ 08033, USA

Femme First Gala Boarding Pass
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to our annual winter gala.

First Class Gala Boarding Pass
$200

Enjoy the full program with access to our annual winter gala. This ticket gives you 8 raffle tickets included in your ticket price.

Small Business Class Boarding Pass
$150

Final boarding call for small businesses. Enter the promo code you’ve been given with this ticket option or contact us to learn more.

Group Gala Boarding Pass
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the full program with your friends or company at our annual winter gala. This ticket gives you a full table to seat 8 guests. Have your name or business featured on our website and in our upcoming journal.

Add a donation for Femme Forward Flight Foundation INC.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!