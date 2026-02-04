The Wonder Trek Gun Raffle

About this raffle
Every great journey starts with a single step. Like a little spark in the Wyoming wilderness, this entry puts your name in the hat. You're officially on the map!
Double the faith, double the fun! In the 307, we never hike alone, and this tier ensures our youth has a partner for the journey. By stepping up to two tickets, you've instantly cut your odds in half. They're moving past the starting line and gaining serious ground on the road to Salt Lake City!
Triple your impact and your chances! By grabbing three tickets, you're helping our youth clear the first hurdle of their journey. You've moved from a "maybe" to a "contender" with odds that are looking as bright as the Wyoming sunrise.
We're picking up speed! As our youth cross the state line and head toward the Salt Lake Valley, your four tickets represent the momentum they need to reach the finish line. At 1 in 375, your odds are looking better than ever.
Now we're gaining altitude! At 1 in 300, you are serious about the mission and serious about the prize. This tier represents the "Wonder" found at the conference. You're not just watching the journey; you're helping lead the pack.
You've made it to the coast! With 10 entries, your odds have jumped into the "1 in 150" club. Like the discipleship retreat in San Diego, this tier is for those who want to go deeper. You're creating a "wave" of support!
Elite status: ensuring our youth witness the dawn in the desert and the sunset over the ocean. You are anchoring a life-changing discipleship experience that will echo long after they leave the shore!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!