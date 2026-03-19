Hosted by

Whitley County Council On Aging Inc

About this event

The Woodlands Center's Summer Fest (Vendor & Flea Market)

710 Opportunity Dr

Columbia City, IN 46725, USA

Indoor Vendor
$30

Our indoor vendors will have a 10x10 space in the pole barn. Tables can be provided for an additional charge. Each vendor space is $30 per date. If you book all three dates at the same time we will offer a $10 discount. These events are rain or shine. All payments are final. Proceeds from these events will go towards the Free Fall Festival that will be open to the public on 10/4/26.

Outdoor Vendor
$50

Our outdoor vendors will have a 20x20 space in the parking lot. Tables can be provided for an additional charge. Each vendor space is $50 per date. If you book all three dates at the same time we will offer a $10 discount. These events are rain or shine. All payments are final. Proceeds from these events will go towards the Free Fall Festival that will be open to the public on 10/4/26.

Tables
$10

Tables will be available while supplies last.

School Booster Clubs
Free

We would like to help support our local Boosters. If you are doing fundraising to help support a sports team, club activity, etc. please contact us. You can have a vendor spot at our event at no cost. All we ask is that you help us advertise the Summer Fest.

Food Trucks
$50

Get ready for a day filled with flavor, fun, and community spirit! This is more than just an event — it’s a celebration of local talent, creativity, and the joy of sharing great food.

Indoor vendor for all three dates (5/9, 6/13, and 7/11)
$80

Our indoor vendors will have a 10x10 space in the pole barn. Tables can be provided for an additional charge. Each vendor space is $30 per date. If you book all three dates at the same time we will offer a $10 discount. These events are rain or shine. All payments are final. Proceeds from these events will go towards the Free Fall Festival that will be open to the public on 10/4/26.

Outdoor vendor for all three dates (5/9, 6/13, and 7/11)
$140

Our outdoor vendors will have a 20x20 space in the parking lot. Tables can be provided for an additional charge. Each vendor space is $50 per date. If you book all three dates at the same time we will offer a $10 discount. These events are rain or shine. All payments are final. Proceeds from these events will go towards the Free Fall Festival that will be open to the public on 10/4/26.

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