The Woodlands Center's Summer Fest (Vendor & Flea Market)

About this event
Our indoor vendors will have a 10x10 space in the pole barn. Tables can be provided for an additional charge. Each vendor space is $30 per date. If you book all three dates at the same time we will offer a $10 discount. These events are rain or shine. All payments are final. Proceeds from these events will go towards the Free Fall Festival that will be open to the public on 10/4/26.
Our outdoor vendors will have a 20x20 space in the parking lot. Tables can be provided for an additional charge. Each vendor space is $50 per date. If you book all three dates at the same time we will offer a $10 discount. These events are rain or shine. All payments are final. Proceeds from these events will go towards the Free Fall Festival that will be open to the public on 10/4/26.
Tables will be available while supplies last.
We would like to help support our local Boosters. If you are doing fundraising to help support a sports team, club activity, etc. please contact us. You can have a vendor spot at our event at no cost. All we ask is that you help us advertise the Summer Fest.
Get ready for a day filled with flavor, fun, and community spirit! This is more than just an event — it’s a celebration of local talent, creativity, and the joy of sharing great food.
Our indoor vendors will have a 10x10 space in the pole barn. Tables can be provided for an additional charge. Each vendor space is $30 per date. If you book all three dates at the same time we will offer a $10 discount. These events are rain or shine. All payments are final. Proceeds from these events will go towards the Free Fall Festival that will be open to the public on 10/4/26.
Our outdoor vendors will have a 20x20 space in the parking lot. Tables can be provided for an additional charge. Each vendor space is $50 per date. If you book all three dates at the same time we will offer a $10 discount. These events are rain or shine. All payments are final. Proceeds from these events will go towards the Free Fall Festival that will be open to the public on 10/4/26.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!