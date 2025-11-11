The Woodlands Pride Festival 2026

• 10x20 high-traffic booth space with tent, 2 tables, 4 chairs
• Logo main stage banner, welcome banner, social promos
• Logo on Printed Event Materials/Website
• 5-Minute Interview on Stage at the Festival
• Recognition from Pride Stage (min of 6 times)
• Opportunity to Collaborate with social media branding for TWP Socials
• Logo on Volunteer T-Shirts
• Logo on the List of Sponsors
• Business link on TWP website
• Tagging in social media posts
• Social media posts through 2026
• Prominent branding on merch and at events (summit, special events, and more)
• First right of refusal in 2027
• 10x10 high-traffic booth space with tent, table, 2 chairs
• Logo main stage banner & social promos
• Logo on Printed Event Materials/Website
• Recognition from Pride Stage (min of 2 times)
• Logo on Volunteer T-Shirts
• Tagging in social media posts
• Logo on the List of Sponsors
• Social media posts through 2026
• 10x10 booth space with tent, table, and two chairs
• Logo on banner & social promos
• Name on Printed Event Materials
• Name on the List of Sponsors
• Logo on The Woodlands Pride website
• Name on Volunteer T-Shirts
• 10x10 booth space with tent, table, and two chairs
• Small Logo on banner & social promos
• Name on Printed Event Materials
• Name on the List of Sponsors
