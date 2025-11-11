The Woodlands Pride Festival 2026

• 10x20 high-traffic booth space with tent, 2 tables, 4 chairs

• Logo main stage banner, welcome banner, social promos

• Logo on Printed Event Materials/Website

• 5-Minute Interview on Stage at the Festival

• Recognition from Pride Stage (min of 6 times)

• Opportunity to Collaborate with social media branding for TWP Socials

• Logo on Volunteer T-Shirts

• Logo on the List of Sponsors

• Business link on TWP website

• Tagging in social media posts

• Social media posts through 2026

• Prominent branding on merch and at events (summit, special events, and more)

• First right of refusal in 2027