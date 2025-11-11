The Woodlands Pride Festival 2026

2099 Lake Robbins Dr

The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA

General Admission
free
Title Sponsor
$15,000

• 10x20 high-traffic booth space with tent, 2 tables, 4 chairs

• Logo main stage banner, welcome banner, social promos

• Logo on Printed Event Materials/Website

• 5-Minute Interview on Stage at the Festival

• Recognition from Pride Stage (min of 6 times)

• Opportunity to Collaborate with social media branding for TWP Socials

• Logo on Volunteer T-Shirts

• Logo on the List of Sponsors

• Business link on TWP website

• Tagging in social media posts

• Social media posts through 2026

• Prominent branding on merch and at events (summit, special events, and more)

• First right of refusal in 2027

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

• 10x20 high-traffic booth space with tent, 2 tables, 4 chairs

• Logo main stage banner & social promos

• Logo on Printed Event Materials/Website

• 2-Minute Interview on Stage at the Festival

• Recognition from Pride Stage (min of 4 times)

• Opportunity to Collaborate with social media branding for TWP Socials

• Logo on Volunteer T-Shirts

• Business link on TWP website

• Tagging in social media posts

• Logo on the List of Sponsors

• Social media posts through 2026

• Prominent branding on merch and at events (summit, special events, and more)

Gold Sponsorship
$6,000

• 10x10 high-traffic booth space with tent, table, 2 chairs

• Logo main stage banner & social promos

• Logo on Printed Event Materials/Website

• Recognition from Pride Stage (min of 2 times)

• Logo on Volunteer T-Shirts

• Tagging in social media posts

• Logo on the List of Sponsors

• Social media posts through 2026

Silver Sponsorship
$3,000

• 10x10 booth space with tent, table, and two chairs

• Logo on banner & social promos

• Name on Printed Event Materials

• Name on the List of Sponsors

• Logo on The Woodlands Pride website

• Name on Volunteer T-Shirts

Rainbow Sponsorship
$1,500

• 10x10 booth space with tent, table, and two chairs

• Small Logo on banner & social promos

• Name on Printed Event Materials

• Name on the List of Sponsors


