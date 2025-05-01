Woodlands Symphony Orchestra A Non-profit Corporation
About this raffle
The Woodlands Symphony's raffle to conduct Star Wars on May the Fourth!
Two chances to win!
$10
That's right. Two winners. The first drawing will be to conduct the Imperial March (Darth Vader's Theme) from Star Wars and the second drawing is for the Star Wars heroic main theme composed by John Williams. You even get to keep the Light Sabers we're including when you step up to the podium.
That's right. Two winners. The first drawing will be to conduct the Imperial March (Darth Vader's Theme) from Star Wars and the second drawing is for the Star Wars heroic main theme composed by John Williams. You even get to keep the Light Sabers we're including when you step up to the podium.
MORE chances to win!!!
$25
This includes 3 tickets
When you purchase three tickets you have six chances to win. Who knows? You might be picked to conduct both Star Wars selections. The first drawing will be to conduct the Imperial March (Darth Vader's Theme) from Star Wars and the second drawing is for the Star Wars heroic main theme composed by John Williams. You even get to keep the Light Sabers we're including when you step up to the podium.
When you purchase three tickets you have six chances to win. Who knows? You might be picked to conduct both Star Wars selections. The first drawing will be to conduct the Imperial March (Darth Vader's Theme) from Star Wars and the second drawing is for the Star Wars heroic main theme composed by John Williams. You even get to keep the Light Sabers we're including when you step up to the podium.
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