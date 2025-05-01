The Woodlands Symphony's raffle to conduct Star Wars on May the Fourth!

When you purchase three tickets you have six chances to win. Who knows? You might be picked to conduct both Star Wars selections. The first drawing will be to conduct the Imperial March (Darth Vader's Theme) from Star Wars and the second drawing is for the Star Wars heroic main theme composed by John Williams. You even get to keep the Light Sabers we're including when you step up to the podium.

When you purchase three tickets you have six chances to win. Who knows? You might be picked to conduct both Star Wars selections. The first drawing will be to conduct the Imperial March (Darth Vader's Theme) from Star Wars and the second drawing is for the Star Wars heroic main theme composed by John Williams. You even get to keep the Light Sabers we're including when you step up to the podium.

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