The World Is Yours: Youth Invest Fest

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About this event
Provides a full day of meals and snacks for one student participating in the entrepreneurship program and summer tour.
Helps fund entrepreneurship curriculum materials, financial literacy resources, and business development toolsused during the 6-week workshop.
Supports travel, event access, and mentorship opportunities for 2 students attending the summer entrepreneurship tour and Invest Fest experience.
Covers the entire program, travel, and learning experience for one student, ensuring access to entrepreneurship training and national exposure to investors and business leaders.
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