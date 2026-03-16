Indy Juneteenth Inc

Hosted by

Indy Juneteenth Inc

About this event

The World Is Yours: Youth Invest Fest

285 Andrew Young International Blvd NE

Atlanta, GA 30303, USA

Fuel The Journey
$50

Provides a full day of meals and snacks for one student participating in the entrepreneurship program and summer tour.

Entrepreneurship Workshop Supporter
$150

Helps fund entrepreneurship curriculum materials, financial literacy resources, and business development toolsused during the 6-week workshop.

Future Investor Sponsor
$500

Supports travel, event access, and mentorship opportunities for 2 students attending the summer entrepreneurship tour and Invest Fest experience.

Student Opportunity Sponsor
$1,000

Covers the entire program, travel, and learning experience for one student, ensuring access to entrepreneurship training and national exposure to investors and business leaders.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!