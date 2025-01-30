The World We Dream About

Captured by the production’s costumer, Shari Ploutz, this evocative photograph titled "The Railroad" measures approximately 8" x 10" and is printed on canvas. The photograph features the local railroad, looking east from Oneonta’s entry to Neahwa Park, symbolizing the journey to the underworld featured in the show. It beautifully connects the historical significance of the railroad to the production’s themes of journey and transformation. Taken in winter and presented in black and white, this striking photo evokes the quiet patience required during the wait for spring. The barren, snow-covered landscape, coupled with the steady tracks stretching ahead, reminds us of the passage of time and the promise of renewal. The railroad is not only a link to the underworld in the narrative of the production, but also a symbol of the rich history of the region — a testament to the perseverance of those who built and worked on it. This photograph holds personal significance for Shari, as it reflects the life of the grandfather of her husband (her husband is the show's technical director), who immigrated from Sicily in the early 1900s and worked on the railroad, helping to shape the area’s history. A stunning tribute to the past and a symbolic representation of hope, this piece is a meaningful addition to any art collection, especially for those who appreciate local history and the deep connection between our region and the themes of Hadestown.

