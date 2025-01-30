The World We Dream About

This beautifully framed 5" x 7" painting created by Lara Fassler, mother of production student Anika Fassler, captures the delicate elegance of the forget-me-not flower, a powerful symbol in Hadestown: Teen Edition. In the story, these flowers represent Eurydice’s struggle to hold onto her memories as she is pulled into the forgetfulness of the underworld. Beyond the show, forget-me-nots serve as a timeless promise to keep someone in your thoughts and memory.
This stunning piece is a meaningful addition to any space, honoring love, remembrance, and the enduring power of connection.
"The Deal" — Hand-Sewn Embroidery
$35
Starting bid
“The Deal” is a beautifully crafted hand-sewn embroidery by cast member Mackenzie Colby, using silk thread to capture a pivotal moment in the Greek myth. Measuring approximately 9" wide by 10" tall, this piece portrays the powerful clutches of Hades, offering Persephone the tempting pomegranate — the symbol of the deal that binds them together.
The delicate stitches bring to life the contrast between the dark underworld and the vibrant world Persephone reigns over. The pomegranate reaches from Hades’ grasp into the human world, symbolizing the temptation, the offer, and the eternal pull of the deal made between love and power.
This exquisite embroidery is a stunning reminder of the tension, beauty, and complexity at the heart of this production—a perfect addition to any art collection or as a meaningful keepsake for fans of the production.
"Strumming in Spring" — Hand-Painted Guitar
$75
Starting bid
Own a one-of-a-kind piece of art and music with this stunning guitar, hand-painted by Hadestown: Teen Edition cast member, Annyah McHugh! Adorned with delicate forget-me-not flowers, this instrument is a beautiful blend of artistry and melody, symbolizing remembrance and enduring love — a perfect nod to the themes of the show.
Whether you’re a musician, a theatre enthusiast, or an art collector, this guitar makes a striking display piece or a unique playable instrument. Annyah’s thoughtful design turns this guitar into a true treasure, capturing the spirit and creativity of the production.
Let this extraordinary piece fill your space with both beauty and music, all while supporting the young artists of Orpheus Theatre!
Stained glass forget-me-not flower
$35
Starting bid
Add a touch of timeless beauty to your space with this handcrafted stained glass forget-me-not flower, created by director, Jill Lehmann. Measuring approximately 4.5" wide by 4" high, this delicate piece captures the essence of remembrance and love with vibrant blue petals and a golden center.
Designed with a small ring for easy hanging, this unique artwork makes a perfect sun-catching accent for a window or a heartfelt gift. Inspired by the intricate storytelling of the show, the flower symbolizes enduring connections — a fitting tribute to the show’s themes of love and memory.
“The Journey” — Framed Ink Sketch
$35
Starting bid
Discover the artistry and storytelling of Hadestown: Teen Edition through this captivating ink pen sketch by cast member Will Weber. Measuring approximately 11" x 8.5" and elegantly framed in silver, this piece beautifully captures the spirit of the show’s central theme: the journey.
The sketch portrays a figure exploring a dimly lit train tunnel, symbolizing the path of discovery, hope, and perseverance. Will’s intricate line work and thoughtful composition draw you into the scene, reflecting the emotional depth and transformative voyage at the heart of the production.
Perfect for collectors, theatre lovers, or anyone moved by the power of storytelling, this framed artwork makes a meaningful addition to any space — and a lasting reminder of the production’s impact.
"Let There Be Light" — Glow-in-the-Dark Painting
$35
Starting bid
Illuminate your space with this captivating painting on canvas board titled "Let There Be Light" by cast member, Annyah McHugh. Measuring approximately 8" x 10", this unique piece features a match — an iconic symbol of illumination — and has the added surprise of glowing in the dark!
Annyah's skillful brushwork brings the match to life. The glowing feature adds a magical touch, making this painting truly one-of-a-kind. It’s not just a work of art but an interactive experience, symbolizing hope, light, and the potential for transformation.
Perfect for art collectors, fans of the show, or anyone who loves a little bit of unexpected magic in their décor, this painting is sure to be a conversation starter. Add a spark of creativity and light to your collection with this remarkable piece!
“Spring Flowers” — Framed Watercolor Painting
$35
Starting bid
This beautiful framed watercolor painting, titled “Spring Flowers”, was painted by cast member, Adriana Ploutz, and conceptualized by cast member, Gialina Ploutz. Measuring approximately 12" wide by 15" tall, this piece explores the powerful symbolism of flowers in Hadestown—specifically the forget-me-not flowers that represent the enduring love between Orpheus and Eurydice, even across the realms of life and death.
The artwork is divided into two distinct sections: the top represents the aboveground world, vibrant with life, while the bottom reflects the shadowy, somber underworld. The forget-me-not flowers bridge the two, symbolizing how Orpheus and Eurydice’s love transcends all boundaries, keeping their bond strong regardless of where they are.
This stunning painting captures the essence of Hadestown's central themes and the eternal connection between the characters, making it a meaningful addition to any art collection. It’s the perfect piece for anyone who appreciates the depth of the show and the beauty of its symbols.
"Orpheus' Hand" — Painting
$35
Starting bid
This striking painting, created by cast member Owen Meade, measures approximately 11" x 14" and beautifully captures a poignant moment from the show. The painting depicts Orpheus' hand, gently holding a forget-me-not flower, a powerful symbol of love and remembrance in the myth. Owen’s portrayal of the hand, paired with the symbolic flower, makes this painting a meaningful reflection of the show’s themes of love, loss, and hope.
This artwork is a perfect addition for any art collector, fan, or anyone who appreciates the beauty of the show’s symbols. Add a piece of Orpheus' journey to your collection with this moving and memorable painting.
"Lover's Retreat" — Painting
$35
Starting bid
Experience the beauty and emotion of the production with this stunning painting titled "Lover’s Retreat" by cast member Annyah McHugh. Measuring approximately 8" x 10", this piece depicts a serene and symbolic scene where Orpheus' guitar is set gently upon the trunk of a beautiful tree, capturing the connection between love, music, and nature.
The peaceful atmosphere created by the tree, combined with the guitar’s presence, evokes the intimate and timeless bond between Orpheus and Eurydice, while also symbolizing Orpheus' music as both a source of expression and a link between the two lovers.
Perfect for fans of the show or art collectors alike, this painting offers a serene and symbolic addition to any collection.
"The Railroad" — Photograph on Canvas
$35
Starting bid
Captured by the production’s costumer, Shari Ploutz, this evocative photograph titled "The Railroad" measures approximately 8" x 10" and is printed on canvas. The photograph features the local railroad, looking east from Oneonta’s entry to Neahwa Park, symbolizing the journey to the underworld featured in the show. It beautifully connects the historical significance of the railroad to the production’s themes of journey and transformation.
Taken in winter and presented in black and white, this striking photo evokes the quiet patience required during the wait for spring. The barren, snow-covered landscape, coupled with the steady tracks stretching ahead, reminds us of the passage of time and the promise of renewal. The railroad is not only a link to the underworld in the narrative of the production, but also a symbol of the rich history of the region — a testament to the perseverance of those who built and worked on it.
This photograph holds personal significance for Shari, as it reflects the life of the grandfather of her husband (her husband is the show's technical director), who immigrated from Sicily in the early 1900s and worked on the railroad, helping to shape the area’s history. A stunning tribute to the past and a symbolic representation of hope, this piece is a meaningful addition to any art collection, especially for those who appreciate local history and the deep connection between our region and the themes of Hadestown.
"Forget Me Not" — Painting on Wood
$35
Starting bid
This beautiful painting on wood created by director, Jill Lehmann, measures approximately 9" x 12" and captures the delicate beauty of the forget-me-not flower, a powerful symbol of love and remembrance in the show. The artwork is done with acrylic paint and ink pen, bringing out the intricate details and soft beauty of the flower, while the colors and careful line work evoke the emotional depth of the production.
The painting is on wood and includes hardware on the back for easy hanging, making it ready to display in your home or office. It serves as a timeless reminder of the enduring love between Orpheus and Eurydice, with the forget-me-not flower standing as a symbol that transcends space and time.
This artwork is a special piece from the show’s director and would make a meaningful addition to any collection, especially for fans of the show or those who appreciate delicate, nature-inspired art. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this unique, handcrafted piece!
"The Depths" — Abstract Painting
$35
Starting bid
Titled "The Depths", this striking abstract painting by production student, Jack Krone, measures approximately 12" x 9" and is an emotional exploration of the darkness and uneasiness at the heart of Hadestown. Through chaotic lines and shapes, the piece represents the disorienting and tumultuous nature of the underworld, capturing the raw energy and turmoil within the story.
Amidst the chaos, light breaks through, symbolizing Persephone and the arrival of spring. The vine winding through the painting is a poignant representation of the hope and renewal she brings, cutting through the darkness and offering a glimpse of balance and peace.
This painting embodies the tension between darkness and light in Hadestown and would make a powerful addition to any art collection. Jack’s expressive use of color, form, and symbolism invites viewers to feel the weight of the narrative while holding onto the promise of change and growth.
"Three Fates" — Painting
$35
Starting bid
Titled "Three Fates", this beautiful painting by cast member, Annyah McHugh, measures approximately 10" x 8" and powerfully represents the three Fates of Greek mythology. The painting depicts three burning candles, their flames blending together to shine light upon the characters of the production.
The candles symbolize the interconnected roles the Fates play in shaping the lives and destinies of the characters, casting their influence over love, loss, and the choices that define their paths. The warm glow of the flames illuminates the canvas, reflecting the guiding yet unpredictable nature of the Fates and their impact on Orpheus, Eurydice, and the others.
This painting is a captivating tribute to one of the production's most profound themes, making it a meaningful addition for fans of the show or anyone who appreciates art that tells a story through symbolism and light.
"Fragile Love" — Mosaic Glass Flower Artwork
$35
Starting bid
This stunning framed artwork measures approximately 8" x 10" and features a delicate mosaic glass tile flower representing Orpheus' forget-me-not flower, a powerful symbol of love and remembrance. The intricate glass tiles come together to form a vibrant, detailed flower, while the red pieces surrounding the bloom symbolize Hades' attempts to use his power against Orpheus, creating a striking contrast to the soft, serene beauty of the flower itself.
Much like the fragile love between Orpheus and Eurydice, this creation serves as a reminder of how easily love can shatter if not handled with care. The glass medium echoes this fragility — just as glass can break, love can falter if not nurtured. The black background, while difficult to photograph due to reflections, offers a deep contrast to the colorful flower, enhancing the piece's dramatic impact.
This artwork was created by Bentley Post, the sister of a cast member, production supporter, and passionate Hadestown fan, making it a personal and meaningful addition to any collection. It is a beautiful representation of love’s complexity and fragility and would make a thoughtful gift or a stunning addition to your own home.
"The Way Down" — Painting
$35
Starting bid
Titled "The Way Down", this striking painting by cast member, Annyah McHugh, measures approximately 20" x 16" and is painted on canvas. The piece beautifully captures the train tunnel, a powerful symbol in the production that represents the journey into the underworld.
The dark, atmospheric hues of the tunnel evoke a sense of foreboding and mystery, drawing viewers into the depths of the unknown. The composition pulls the eye inward, much like the journey Orpheus and Eurydice take, and invites reflection on the themes of fate, descent, and transformation.
This dramatic painting captures the essence of Hadestown, making it a significant piece for any fan of the show or anyone who appreciates bold, symbolic art. It would make a powerful addition to any art collection, offering a visual representation of the journey to the underworld that is central to the story.
"Forget Me Not" — Crocheted Flower
$15
Starting bid
This delicate crocheted forget-me-not flower was handcrafted by cast member, Elise Manchester, and measures approximately 3.5" in diameter. This small yet powerful piece captures the timeless beauty of the forget-me-not flower, which symbolizes love, memory, and connection — themes central to the story of Hadestown.
The crocheted flower is a unique, handmade tribute to the love shared between Orpheus and Eurydice, offering a tangible representation of their bond. Its intricate craftsmanship and soft, inviting design make it a beautiful, one-of-a-kind item that would make a thoughtful addition to any collection or a heartfelt gift for someone special.
Don't miss the opportunity to own this charming piece, created with love by one of our talented cast members.
"Raise Your Glass" — Painting
$35
Starting bid
Titled "Raise Your Glass", this vibrant painting on canvas by cast member, Annyah McHugh, measures approximately 8" x 10". The artwork beautifully captures Persephone's wine as it is poured into a glass, symbolizing the goddess's connection to both the world above and below.
The deep, rich colors in the painting evoke the warmth and indulgence of Persephone’s role in both the realm of spring and the underworld, blending the themes of celebration, transition, and duality. The flowing wine becomes a visual metaphor for the delicate balance between these two worlds, making this piece a striking representation of one of the production's central characters.
This artwork is a beautiful and symbolic addition to any collection, offering a glimpse into Persephone's world and the complex nature of her journey. Don't miss the chance to own this unique and evocative painting.
"Blossoms and Bane" — Three-Dimensional Artwork
$35
Starting bid
Titled "Blossoms and Bane", this intricate and symbolic artwork by cast member, Carter Post, measures approximately 10" x 8". The piece portrays a striking scene of flowers blooming on a grassy hillside, with fire burning beneath the surface, capturing the dual forces of life and death represented by Persephone and Hades.
The artwork symbolizes the life Persephone brings into the world through her vibrant spring, contrasted by the destructive and consuming fire of death spread by Hades. The tension between these two opposing forces — the life-giving and the death-dealing — is beautifully represented through the blooming flowers and the fiery undertones. This piece speaks to the profound truth that life and death are intertwined, as these opposing forces cannot exist without each other, much like the love that endures between Persephone and Hades despite their differences.
The three-dimensional nature of this artwork is created from simple, everyday materials, such as napkins, tissue paper, crayons, and food coloring. This choice highlights an important message: art is not defined by the quality of materials used, but rather by the creativity and intention behind it. It serves as a reminder that beauty and meaning can come from unexpected sources.
This piece is a powerful representation of love, contrast, and the interconnectedness of life and death, making it a unique and thought-provoking addition to any collection.
"Good Vibrations" — Painting
$35
Starting bid
Titled "Good Vibrations", this vibrant painting on canvas by cast member, Annyah McHugh, measures approximately 16" x 20". The painting beautifully depicts Orpheus' guitar, a central symbol of his musical talent and the connection between him and Eurydice.
With rich, dynamic colors, Annyah captures the energy and resonance of the guitar, which represents Orpheus' voice — his power to create music that moves hearts and changes fates. The piece conveys both the visual and emotional essence of Orpheus’ music which ripples out from his guitar, carrying with it his hopes, desires, and the fragile nature of love itself.
This striking artwork would be a perfect addition to any collection, especially for those who are drawn to the powerful connection between music, love, and storytelling in Hadestown.
"The Lantern" — Painting on Wood
$35
Starting bid
Titled "The Lantern", this beautiful painting on wood by director, Jill Lehmann, measures approximately 11 3/4" x 8 1/4". The piece portrays a delicate lantern — symbolic of the lanterns carried by the Fates — surrounded by intricate, flowing vines.
The lantern, with its glowing warmth, serves as a guiding light through the darkness, a symbol of fate, and the decisions that shape the characters' paths in Hadestown. The surrounding vines add a layer of organic beauty, enhancing the lantern's ethereal glow while reflecting the balance between life, death, and destiny. The combination of acrylic paint and ink pen gives the piece both depth and detail, creating a visually striking contrast between the glowing light and the soft, intricate vines.
This artwork is ready to hang, with hardware on the back, making it an easy and captivating addition to any space. It offers a meaningful tribute to the themes of fate and the unseen forces that guide us, making it a unique and powerful piece for any collector.
"Forget Me Not" — Painting on Canvas
$35
Starting bid
Titled "Forget Me Not", this beautiful painting on canvas by cast member, Annyah McHugh, measures approximately 8" x 10". The artwork captures the delicate and timeless beauty of the forget-me-not flower, a powerful symbol of love, remembrance, and connection in the world of Hadestown.
Annyah brings the forget-me-not to life, highlighting its vibrant blue petals and intricate details. The flower, often associated with Orpheus and Eurydice, represents the enduring love that transcends distance and time. The piece evokes feelings of nostalgia, longing, and the deep emotional bond shared between the characters.
This painting serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring strength of love and the beauty found in the smallest moments. It would make a perfect addition to any collection, especially for those who hold the themes of love and memory close to their hearts.
Forget Me Not Jewelry Dish
$20
Starting bid
Created by cast member, Marin Tesiero, this charming handcrafted sculpture serves as a delicate jewelry dish, shaped like a forget-me-not flower — a powerful symbol of love and remembrance in the production. Measuring approximately 4.5" in diameter, this unique piece is both functional and artistic, offering a safe place for your cherished treasures while representing the enduring connection between Orpheus and Eurydice.
Let this lovely dish bring a touch of the show’s beauty into your everyday life!
