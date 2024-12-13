The Xceleader Gala 2025

Grants access to The X Gala, including a seated dinner, awards program, and an unforgettable evening celebrating HBCUs and the culture that shapes our world.
Grants access to The X Gala, including a seated dinner, awards program, and an unforgettable evening celebrating HBCUs and the culture that shapes our world.
Half Table
$569
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
A refined shared experience. Includes five seats, a three-course dinner, open bar, and access to the evening’s awards.
A refined shared experience. Includes five seats, a three-course dinner, open bar, and access to the evening’s awards.
Full Table
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Claim your place at the front of the room. This package includes 10 premium seats, a three-course gourmet dinner, open bar access, and prime placement for the show.
Claim your place at the front of the room. This package includes 10 premium seats, a three-course gourmet dinner, open bar access, and prime placement for the show.
Founders & Friends
$1,800
For those who want to go beyond buying a table and make a meaningful contribution, this package includes a full table and helps power the Gala’s vision, in the spirit of how Xceleader was built: giving what you can with purpose and pride.
For those who want to go beyond buying a table and make a meaningful contribution, this package includes a full table and helps power the Gala’s vision, in the spirit of how Xceleader was built: giving what you can with purpose and pride.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!