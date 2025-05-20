The Yellow Summer Soiree Sponsorship

Aquatic Center

11000 University Pkwy, Pensacola, FL 32514, USA

WHOLE LEMON SPONSOR
$2,500

Top billing next to Lemonade Stand Bootcamp logo (Print ads, Registration, Email blasts, Bags, Press Releases, Billboards, Lanyards, T-shirts, TV, Radio, Social Media, Flyers, Table Toppers, and more)

Logo placement during the Gala

30-second commercial insert (Gala + online platforms)

Full-page ad in event booklet

Inserts in 500 bags

General session podium acknowledgment

Logo in Flash Modeling Event

10 VIP Tickets

Acknowledgment during media coverage

HALF LEMON SPONSOR
$1,500

 High Billing next to the Lemonade Stand Bootcamp logo (Registration, Email Blasts, all Bags, Press Releases, Billboards, Back of Lanyard, Back of T-shirt, Radio, social media, Flyers)

Logo Placement during the Gala

30-second commercial insert during the Gala and on all platforms

 ¾ Page ad in the event booklet

Inserts of business information in 300 bags

General Session acknowledgments from the podium

Logo used in Flash modeling Event

8 VIP Tickets

Acknowledgments during media coverage

LEMON WEDGE SPONSOR
$750

High billing next to the Lemonade Stand Bootcamp logo (Email Blasts, Bags, Press Releases, Billboards, Back of Lanyard, Back of T-shirt, social media, Flyers)


Logo Placement during the 

Gala30-second commercial insert during the Gala and on all platforms

½ Page ad in magazine

Insert of business information in 200 bags

4 VIP Tickets

Acknowledgments

LEMON SLICE SPONSOR
$375

 Limited billing logo (Email Blasts, Press Releases, social media, Flyers)


Logo Placement during the Gala

¼ Page ad in the magazine

Inserts of business information in 100 bags

2 VIP Tickets

LEMON SEEDS SPONSOR
$250

Limited billing logo (Email Blasts, social media)


Logo Placement during the Gala

Acknowledgment ad in the magazine

2 VIP Tickets

