Concert Fun-Raiser

Event Disclosure
By attending this event, you agree to the following terms and conditions:
-No Refunds: All ticket sales are final. No refunds will be issued for any reason.
-No Outside Food or Beverages: Outside food and drinks are not permitted at the event.
-No Weapons: Weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited on the premises.
Security: Professional security staff will be on-site to ensure the safety of all attendees.
-Liability: Morongo Unified School district or the Elks Lodge, is not liable for any incidents, injuries, or damages that may occur before, during, or after the event.
-Age Restriction: This event is strictly for individuals aged 21 and older. Valid government-issued identification will be required for entry.
By purchasing a ticket & entering the building, you acknowledge and accept these terms. Failure to comply may result in removal from the event without a refund.
Thank you for your cooperation!
Event Disclosure
By attending this event, you agree to the following terms and conditions:
-No Refunds: All ticket sales are final. No refunds will be issued for any reason.
-No Outside Food or Beverages: Outside food and drinks are not permitted at the event.
-No Weapons: Weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited on the premises.
Security: Professional security staff will be on-site to ensure the safety of all attendees.
-Liability: Morongo Unified School district or the Elks Lodge, is not liable for any incidents, injuries, or damages that may occur before, during, or after the event.
-Age Restriction: This event is strictly for individuals aged 21 and older. Valid government-issued identification will be required for entry.
By purchasing a ticket & entering the building, you acknowledge and accept these terms. Failure to comply may result in removal from the event without a refund.
Thank you for your cooperation!
Add a donation for YVHS-PTO
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!