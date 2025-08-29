The Z Community Foundation Scholarship Auction III

Unleash your creativity with this deluxe 40-piece makeup collection, perfect for beginners, pros, or anyone in between! This full glam kit featuring:



3 Eyeshadow Palettes – A mix of mattes, shimmers, and neutrals to bold tones.

2 Pairs of Lashes – Including 1 magnetic pair with natural volume for easy, glue-free application. 6 Lip Colors + Lip Inks – A variety of rich shades in both creamy and long-wear formulas.

8-Piece Travel Makeup Brush Set – Soft, compact brushes for flawless blending on the go.



Plus more essentials to complete your look – liners, applicators, and tools included!



Whether you're getting ready for a night out or just experimenting with new looks, this kit has everything you need in one sleek package. Estimated Value: $110.00