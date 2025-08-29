The Z Community Foundation Scholarship Auction III

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Jan. 16th - Jan. 23rd 2026 One Bedroom Villa (4 people max) Stay @ Harborside Resort located a short distance from the main Atlantis property across our world-renowned Marina. Harborside is a secluded escape for the seasoned traveler. The cozy, water-side villas will make you feel like a full-time Bahamian resident. Hotel Amenities include
Access to Indoor Theater,. Poolside Movies, Resort Shuttle Service, Full access to Atlantis including Aquaventure Water Park and the largest open-air marine habit in the world, access to view fish & marine animal feedings. (airfare & transportation fees not included). Estimated Value: $10,997.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
December 19th - December 26th Celebrate the season in sun-soaked style with a holiday escape to the luxurious Westin Desert Willow Villas, nestled amid the breathtaking Santa Rosa Mountains in Southern California. (Airfare, transportation & Golf fees not included)
Your private one-bedroom villa offers comfort, style, and access to world-class amenities all just steps from the renowned Desert Willow Golf Resort. Enjoy unlimited access to two award-winning championship courses, considered among the best 36 holes in the Coachella Valley.
Whether you're teeing off under clear blue skies or exploring the upscale charm of Palm Desert, this invigorating oasis is your perfect holiday retreat. Estimated Value: $3,172.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Own a Piece of NHL History Autographed Cale Makar Hockey Stick
Bring home an exclusive piece of the game with this authentic Cale Makar signed hockey stick—personally autographed by the Colorado Avalanche superstar and Stanley Cup champion.
This premium collector’s item includes a Certificate of Authenticity, guaranteeing its provenance and long-term value. Whether you're a passionate Avalanche supporter or a dedicated memorabilia collector, this is a rare opportunity to own a signature from one of the NHL’s elite defensemen.
Don’t miss your chance to score big—add this incredible keepsake to your collection today! Estimated Value: $450.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Tote&Carry Exclusive Beige Backpack
Designed in the USA and handcrafted with alligator eco-friendly vegan leather. This urban luxury backpack is stylish, functional, and made with high-quality details. Actual item may vary slightly in appearance. Value: $120.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Pure Indulgence, Naturally
We use only the finest all-natural ingredients — no preservatives, no harsh chemicals.
This luxurious set includes:
Coconut Wax Candle
Lavender Illumination Cream
Two Handmade Soaps
Two Bath Bombs
Scrub Gloves
Treat yourself or someone special to a clean, calming, and chemical-free self-care experience. Estimated Value: $100.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
🎨 Enjoy this one-of-a-kind painting by the talented Rod Grier.
This unique artwork is truly a collector’s treasure.Mixed Media - Rubber Based Paint. Don't miss your chance to own an original masterpiece, place your bids now. Actual item may vary slightly in appearance. Estimated Value: $75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sophistication meets indulgence in this beautifully curated collection, perfect for wine lovers and special occasions.
Includes:
Crystal Wine Decanter – Designed to enhance flavor and aroma
Two Matching Wine Glasses – Elegant and timeless
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet Sauvignon – A rich, full-bodied red with notes of dark cherry, oak, and spice
Ideal for romantic evenings, celebrations, or a luxurious night in. Please Note: Alcohol cannot be shipped across state lines. Estimated Value: $150.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Unleash your creativity with this deluxe 40-piece makeup collection, perfect for beginners, pros, or anyone in between! This full glam kit featuring:
3 Eyeshadow Palettes – A mix of mattes, shimmers, and neutrals to bold tones.
2 Pairs of Lashes – Including 1 magnetic pair with natural volume for easy, glue-free application. 6 Lip Colors + Lip Inks – A variety of rich shades in both creamy and long-wear formulas.
8-Piece Travel Makeup Brush Set – Soft, compact brushes for flawless blending on the go.
Plus more essentials to complete your look – liners, applicators, and tools included!
Whether you're getting ready for a night out or just experimenting with new looks, this kit has everything you need in one sleek package. Estimated Value: $110.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to two bottles of wine, two elegant wine glasses, and a gift certificate to Edible Arrangements—perfect for celebrating any occasion in delicious style!Disclaimer: Images shown are for reference only. Actual item may vary slightly in appearance. Please Note: Alcohol cannot be shipped across state lines. Estimated Value: $85.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Unwind with this indulgent self-care kit, featuring:
Bath & Shower Gel
Hand Wash
Scrubber Duo
Lavender Body Butter
Launder-Scented Candle
Tea Cup & Saucer Set
Perfect for a quiet evening of calm, comfort, and a touch of luxury. Disclaimer: Images shown are for reference only. Actual item may vary slightly in appearance.
Estimated Value: $75.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Introducing the Ultimate Beanie & Scarf Set
Wrap yourself in comfort and elevate your winter style with our perfectly paired beanie and scarf set. Crafted with ultra-soft, breathable knit for all-day warmth—without the bulk.
✨ Stylish. Snug. Unmatched Comfort.
✔️ Unisex design — fits every look
✔️ Premium knit — soft, warm, and durable
✔️ Available in timeless colors to match any outfit
Whether you’re braving the cold or just dressing for the vibe, this set has you covered. Literally. Color: Tan White
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing