The Zelo Project™ - Vendor Registration

Vendor Registration
$150
This ticket type includes registration to vend for the duration of The Zelo Project™ conference only. This ticket type does not include access to conference sessions. Note: TZP team will review all vendor registrations prior to conference beginning. We reserve the right to refund vendor registration if business does not align with The Zelo Project™ mission and values.
Vendor Registration + Conference Attendee
$250
This ticket type includes registration to vend for the duration of The Zelo Project™ conference + access to all conference sessions. Note: TZP team will review all vendor registrations prior to conference beginning. We reserve the right to refund vendor registration if business does not align with The Zelo Project™ mission and values.
Vendor Registration + Conference Attendee + Friday Luncheon
$280
This ticket type includes registration to vend for the duration of The Zelo Project™ conference + access to all conference sessions. Additionally, this ticket type includes access to The Zelo Project™ Luncheon on Friday, June 27. Seating is limited to 60. Note: TZP team will review all vendor registrations prior to conference beginning. We reserve the right to refund vendor registration if business does not align with The Zelo Project™ mission and values.

