The Zelo Project™ - Vendor Registration

This ticket type includes registration to vend for the duration of The Zelo Project™ conference only.
This ticket type does not include access to conference sessions.
Note: TZP team will review all vendor registrations prior to conference beginning. We reserve the right to refund vendor registration if business does not align with The Zelo Project™ mission and values.
Vendor Registration + Conference Attendee
$250
This ticket type includes registration to vend for the duration of The Zelo Project™ conference + access to all conference sessions.
Note: TZP team will review all vendor registrations prior to conference beginning. We reserve the right to refund vendor registration if business does not align with The Zelo Project™ mission and values.
This ticket type includes registration to vend for the duration of The Zelo Project™ conference + access to all conference sessions.
Additionally, this ticket type includes access to The Zelo Project™ Luncheon on Friday, June 27. Seating is limited to 60.
Note: TZP team will review all vendor registrations prior to conference beginning. We reserve the right to refund vendor registration if business does not align with The Zelo Project™ mission and values.
