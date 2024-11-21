The Zilla Academy Sponsorships 2024-25

Platinum
$750

Premier Sign Advertisement on all flyers, printed and digital; including all social media outlets from tryouts throughout the season December-May) • Collaboration/ sponsorship posts 4x's a month • Logo on tryout jersey &t-shirts
Gold
$450

Premier Sign Advertisement on all flyers, printed and digital; including all social media outlets from tryouts throughout the season December-May) Collaboration/ sponsorship posts 3x's a month
Silver
$250

Collaboration/ sponsorship posts 2x's a month

