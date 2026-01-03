The3BKids

Offered by

The3BKids

About the memberships

The3BKids Building Community Care Day

$5 - Feed one
$5

Renews monthly

Provides One full meal on community care day.


Name listed On monthly gratitude post (opt-in)

$25- Feed five
$25

Renews monthly

Feeds Five neighbors


Group thank you + Impact recap

$50 - Feed 10
$50

Renews monthly

Feeds 10 neighbors


Name/logo on monthly recap flyer


Social media shout

$100 - Community champion
$100

Renews monthly

Feeds 20+ people


Logo on website sponsor section (30 Days)


Tagged thank you post


Invite to attend community

Hygiene kits
$10

No expiration

What comes in the kit?

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Bottle Water

Deodorant

Sandwich

Fruit

Sponsor a table
$100

No expiration

What comes with the table?

A table of food and Hygiene Kits

Add a donation for The3BKids

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!