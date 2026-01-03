The3BKids Building Community Care Day

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Provides One full meal on community care day.
Name listed On monthly gratitude post (opt-in)
Renews monthly
Feeds Five neighbors
Group thank you + Impact recap
Renews monthly
Feeds 10 neighbors
Name/logo on monthly recap flyer
Social media shout
Renews monthly
Feeds 20+ people
Logo on website sponsor section (30 Days)
Tagged thank you post
Invite to attend community
No expiration
What comes in the kit?
Toothbrush
Toothpaste
Bottle Water
Deodorant
Sandwich
Fruit
No expiration
What comes with the table?
A table of food and Hygiene Kits
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!