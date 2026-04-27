Thea Bowman Center Summer Camp

About this event
Attend all 8 weeks of this exciting camp for only $100.00. Enjoy outdoor, health and wellness, STEM, creative art, trades, entrepreneurial activities and more. Each separate week is $25.00 (see below for weekly descriptions).
Enjoy this week of exploration, visiting sites and learning about STEM, nature, and more!
Enjoy and learn about health and wellness activities like gardening, cooking, beekeeping, and more.
Build a robot or joystick, have fun doing sports-based STEM activities and hands-on experiments.
Enjoy this week of drama, dance, and performance!
Tap into your creative side by learning to play an instrument and expressing yourself through creative arts.
Explore different trades like welding, hairdressing, fashion, woodworking, and more.
Learn about crafting and entrepreneurship.
This week will include fun activities, field trips, Intergenerational Picnic, and Camp Showcase.
For ages 10 - 13, CORE is a program to develop skills to manage conflict and become peace ambassadors. This is led by professional staff from Bellefaire JCB.
This program will be in conjunction with other Thea Bowman Camp activities during these respective weeks.
Do you have 3 or more children in your family that would like to attend the 8-week camp? We are offering a family rate of just $200.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!