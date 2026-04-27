Hosted by

Thea Bowman Center

About this event

Thea Bowman Center Summer Camp

11901 Oakfield Ave

Cleveland, OH 44105, USA

Thea Bowman Center Summer Camp - June 8 - July 30, 2026
$100

Attend all 8 weeks of this exciting camp for only $100.00. Enjoy outdoor, health and wellness, STEM, creative art, trades, entrepreneurial activities and more. Each separate week is $25.00 (see below for weekly descriptions).

Week 1 - SYATT Explorer Camp - June 8 - 11, 2026
$25

Enjoy this week of exploration, visiting sites and learning about STEM, nature, and more!

Week 2 - Healthy Habits HQ - June 15 - 18, 2026
$25

Enjoy and learn about health and wellness activities like gardening, cooking, beekeeping, and more.

Week 3 - Byte-Sized Brilliance - June 22 - 25, 2026
$25

Build a robot or joystick, have fun doing sports-based STEM activities and hands-on experiments.

Week 4 - Camp Stardom - June 29 - July 2, 2026
$25

Enjoy this week of drama, dance, and performance!

Week 5 - Vibes and Visuals - July 6 - 9, 2026
$25

Tap into your creative side by learning to play an instrument and expressing yourself through creative arts.

Week 6 - Tools and Talents - July 13 - 16, 2026
$25

Explore different trades like welding, hairdressing, fashion, woodworking, and more.

Week 7 - Make & Sell/Ready, Set, Craft - July 20 - 23, 2026
$25

Learn about crafting and entrepreneurship.

Week 8 - Showcase and Celebrate - July 27 - 30, 2026
$25

This week will include fun activities, field trips, Intergenerational Picnic, and Camp Showcase.

Bellefaire CORE - 3 weeks - July 6 - 23, 2026
$25

For ages 10 - 13, CORE is a program to develop skills to manage conflict and become peace ambassadors. This is led by professional staff from Bellefaire JCB.


This program will be in conjunction with other Thea Bowman Camp activities during these respective weeks.

Family Rate (3 or more) for Full 8-Week Camp
$200

Do you have 3 or more children in your family that would like to attend the 8-week camp? We are offering a family rate of just $200.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!