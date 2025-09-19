THEA's 10th Anniversary Silent Auction

Enjoy an exclusive evening with Rebecca Lankford Designs! The winning bidder and up to 15 friends will receive a private shopping experience at the boutique, complete with light bites and drinks. Guests will receive exclusive discounts on all jewelry purchases, and the host will take home a special piece of jewelry as a gift.





It’s the perfect opportunity to gather friends, sip, shop, and discover one-of-a-kind handcrafted jewelry in a relaxed, private setting.





Fair Market Value: $500