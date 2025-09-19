Texas Health and Environment Alliance, Inc.

THEA's 10th Anniversary Silent Auction

Sip & Shop Experience at Rebecca Lankford Designs
Sip & Shop Experience at Rebecca Lankford Designs
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy an exclusive evening with Rebecca Lankford Designs! The winning bidder and up to 15 friends will receive a private shopping experience at the boutique, complete with light bites and drinks. Guests will receive exclusive discounts on all jewelry purchases, and the host will take home a special piece of jewelry as a gift.


It’s the perfect opportunity to gather friends, sip, shop, and discover one-of-a-kind handcrafted jewelry in a relaxed, private setting.


Fair Market Value: $500

Private Wine Class for 10–16 Guests #1
Private Wine Class for 10–16 Guests #1
$300

Starting bid

🍷 Gather your friends for an unforgettable wine experience at Nice Winery! This 90–120 minute private wine class includes guided instruction, curated wine tastings, and a delicious charcuterie platter for your group of 10–16 people.


Classes are available on:

  • Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday evenings at 5:30pm
  • Saturday sessions at 11:30am or 2:00pm

Important: Certificate expires October 31, 2025. Please bid only if you can attend by this date.


Restrictions

  • Participants must be 21+
  • Not valid for birthdays, happy hours, or outside food/drink
  • Subject to availability; advance booking required

Fair Market Value: $1,200

Private Wine Class for 10–16 Guests #2
Private Wine Class for 10–16 Guests #2
$300

Starting bid

🍷 Gather your friends for an unforgettable wine experience at Nice Winery! This 90–120 minute private wine class includes guided instruction, curated wine tastings, and a delicious charcuterie platter for your group of 10–16 people.


Classes are available on:

  • Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday evenings at 5:30pm
  • Saturday sessions at 11:30am or 2:00pm

Important: Certificate expires October 31, 2025. Please bid only if you can attend by this date.


Restrictions

  • Participants must be 21+
  • Not valid for birthdays, happy hours, or outside food/drink
  • Subject to availability; advance booking required

Fair Market Value: $1,200

Bianca by Kendra Scott Earrings – Pink Stone Dangle
Bianca by Kendra Scott Earrings – Pink Stone Dangle
$30

Starting bid

✨ Add a touch of sophistication to your look with these stunning Bianca by Kendra Scott earrings. Designed with three delicate pink stones in a graceful dangle style, they strike the perfect balance between modern chic and timeless elegance.


Whether for a special night out or to elevate everyday style, these earrings are a versatile accessory that brings subtle sparkle and vibrant color to any outfit.


Fair Market Value: $98

"Golden Marsh Egret" – Original Acrylic by Andrea Bauer
“Golden Marsh Egret” – Original Acrylic by Andrea Bauer
$75

Starting bid

🎨 Add a touch of artistry and nature to your space with this original piece, “Golden Marsh Egret” by Andrea Bauer. Hand-painted in acrylic on stretched canvas (11” x 14”), this work captures the grace and serenity of the egret through delicate brushstrokes and calming tones.


Perfect for a home, office, or as a thoughtful gift, this artwork brings timeless elegance and tranquility to any room.


Fair Market Value: $250

Alley Theatre – 2 Tickets to the 2025–2026 Season
Alley Theatre – 2 Tickets to the 2025–2026 Season
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable evening at Houston’s renowned Alley Theatre, a Tony Award-winning regional theater and cultural treasure of the city. This package includes two tickets to a 2025–2026 season performance (excluding holiday shows).


Whether for a romantic date night or a special outing with a friend, you’ll experience world-class storytelling and the magic of live performance in one of Houston’s most acclaimed venues.


Fair Market Value: $300

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center – 1 Year Family Membership
Houston Arboretum & Nature Center – 1 Year Family Membership
$40

Starting bid

Discover a full year of nature and adventure with a One-Year Family Tree Membership to the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center.

Membership benefits include:

  • 🌳 Free parking at the Arboretum for every visit
  • 🌼 Discounts on special events, adult classes, and Native Plant Sale purchases
  • 🛍️ Discounts at the Nature Shop
  • 🎃 Free admission to ArBOOretum, the popular fall festival
  • 📩 Subscription to the Arboretum’s seasonal Program Guide and Monthly Leaflet e-newsletter
  • 🌎 Reciprocal benefits at more than 150 nature centers across the U.S.
  • 💚 The satisfaction of supporting nature conservation and education

Fair Market Value: $85

Maria's Homemade Soaps – Luxury Basket of Six Handmade Soaps
Maria’s Homemade Soaps – Luxury Basket of Six Handmade Soaps
$30

Starting bid

Discover the art of handmade soap with this luxurious collection from Maria’s Homemade Soaps. Each bar is crafted with natural ingredients designed to cleanse, nourish, and pamper your skin.

This basket features six distinct scents:

  • 🌾 Oatmeal (gentle exfoliant)
  • 💜 Lavender (classic calming)
  • 🌹 Rose (elegant floral)
  • 🌰 Almond & Chamomile (soothing blend)
  • ☕ Coffee (rich & invigorating)
  • 🍚 Rice (hydrating & gentle)

A beautiful self-care indulgence or thoughtful gift, this collection offers a unique and delightful experience with every use.


Fair Market Value: $60

Homemade Carrot Cake by Carolyn Stone
Homemade Carrot Cake by Carolyn Stone
$25

Starting bid

Indulge in a slice of pure comfort with this homemade 9-inch carrot cake, lovingly baked by Carolyn Stone, a dedicated member of the San Jacinto community.


This decadent cake features moist, spiced layers filled with freshly grated carrots and topped with a rich, tangy cream cheese frosting. Perfectly sized for a family gathering or to share with friends, it’s a sweet reminder of the warmth and generosity that define our community.

Bid to bring home a true taste of comfort and tradition!


Fair Market Value: $40

Fun & Food Night Out
Fun & Food Night Out
$60

Starting bid

A perfect combo for a fun night out with friends! Hit the driving range at Top Golf, then refuel at BJ’s with deep-dish pizza, craft beer, and dessert. Cap off your weekend with donuts on Sunday morning.


Includes:

  • Top Golf - $50
  • BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse - $100



Fair Market Value: $150

Handmade Epoxy Tray by The Lavender Fields
Handmade Epoxy Tray by The Lavender Fields
$50

Starting bid

Add a touch of modern artistry to your home with this stunning handmade epoxy tray, donated by The Lavender Fields. Featuring pressed florals and sleek gold handles, this one-of-a-kind piece is both functional and beautiful.


Perfect for serving guests in style or as a striking decorative accent on your coffee table, this tray is sure to be a conversation starter and a cherished addition to your home décor.


Fair Market Value: $200

SpindleTap Brewery – Reserved Seating & Drinks for 10 Guests
SpindleTap Brewery – Reserved Seating & Drinks for 10 Guests
$100

Starting bid

Gather your friends and enjoy an unforgettable night at SpindleTap Brewery! This exclusive package includes reserved seating for up to 10 guests, with each person receiving three beverage tokens to sample SpindleTap’s award-winning brews.


Perfect for a celebration, team outing, or simply a fun night with friends, this experience offers the ideal mix of great drinks, lively atmosphere, and community spirit.


Fair Market Value: $350

Dine Around Town
Dine Around Town
$40

Starting bid

Treat yourself to some of Houston’s favorite bites! Enjoy hearty sandwiches, artisan wine and bites at Postino’s, and sweet morning treats from River Oaks Donuts. Perfect for foodies who love a night (or morning) out.


Includes:

  • Jason’s Deli $50
  • Postino’s $45
  • River Oaks Donuts $10

Fair Market Value: $105

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse – $75 Gift Card
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – $75 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Savor a fantastic dining experience with this generous $75 gift card to BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, redeemable at any BJ’s location.


Enjoy their award-winning craft beers, signature Pizookie® dessert, and a diverse menu featuring everything from juicy burgers and fall-off-the-bone ribs to fresh salads and delicious pastas. Perfect for a night out, a family meal, or celebrating a special occasion.


Fair Market Value: $75

Jason's Deli – $50 Gift Card
Jason’s Deli – $50 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Satisfy your cravings with this generous $50 gift card to Jason’s Deli. From New York-style sandwiches and fresh salads to hearty pastas and their famous free soft-serve ice cream, Jason’s Deli has something for everyone.


Perfect for a family dinner, office lunch, or simply treating yourself to a crowd-pleasing meal.


Fair Market Value: $50

Messina Hof Winery – Wine Tasting for Up to 6 Guests
Messina Hof Winery – Wine Tasting for Up to 6 Guests
$55

Starting bid

Savor award-winning Texas wines with this standard wine tasting for up to six guests at the renowned Messina Hof Winery. Guided by knowledgeable staff, you and your guests will sample a curated selection of their signature wines in a beautiful vineyard setting.


Perfect for a day trip with friends, a special celebration, or simply enjoying the best of Texas winemaking.


Fair Market Value: $175

Scissors Hair Salon Gift Basket
Scissors Hair Salon Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Pamper yourself this season with a luxurious self-care basket from Scissors Hair Salon! This fall-themed bundle includes everything you need for a little at-home relaxation and beauty refresh — featuring a haircut and style gift certificate, candles, nail polish, hair clips, shampoo and conditioner, and charming fall décor, including a light-up pumpkin. Treat yourself or someone special to a day of beauty and cozy autumn vibes!


Fair Market Value: $100

Raising Canes Gift Basket
Raising Canes Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Show your love for all things Cane’s with this fun gift basket packed with fan favorites! This basket includes an assortment of Raising Cane’s branded merchandise — such as T-shirts, a plush Cane’s puppy, koozies, keychains, and other swag — plus meal cards for some of your favorite menu items. Perfect for any Cane’s enthusiast!


Fair Market Value: $100

Orangetheory Fitness – 3-Class Pass (Heights Location)
Orangetheory Fitness – 3-Class Pass (Heights Location)
$30

Starting bid

Get moving with this 3-class pass to Orangetheory Fitness – Heights! Experience the science-backed, heart-rate-based interval training that’s designed to boost energy, build strength, and burn calories long after your workout ends. Perfect for all fitness levels and a great way to kickstart your wellness goals.


Valid only at the Heights location.
Fair Market Value: $99

