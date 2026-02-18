Living Arts Alliance (Heartsong Living Arts)

Theater Camp

August 3–7 | Lower Grades Theater Camp (Ages 7–10)
$437

A whimsical, imaginative theater camp rooted in movement, storytelling, puppetry, and nature-based play. Children create characters, costumes, and short performances inspired by myths, animals, and fairy tales.


Performance on Friday at 2:30 PM.

August 10–14 | Middle Grades Theater Camp (Ages 11–15)
$437

A deeper dive into performance, script development, ensemble work, and stagecraft. Students explore voice, physical theater, improvisation, and storytelling while co-creating an original outdoor production.


Performance on Friday at 2:30 PM.

