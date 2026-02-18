Offered by
About this shop
A whimsical, imaginative theater camp rooted in movement, storytelling, puppetry, and nature-based play. Children create characters, costumes, and short performances inspired by myths, animals, and fairy tales.
Performance on Friday at 2:30 PM.
A deeper dive into performance, script development, ensemble work, and stagecraft. Students explore voice, physical theater, improvisation, and storytelling while co-creating an original outdoor production.
Performance on Friday at 2:30 PM.
