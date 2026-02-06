Theater Classes + Workshops

Offered by
for Grades 1 – 5
Tuesdays 4:00-5:00pm
6 Week Session
January 6, 13, 20 & 27; February 3 & 10
Developing the playground of the imagination, using theater games and exercises,
in a space where creativity, collaboration and community are key.
Class minimum enrollment: 6 students
for Grades 5 – 8
Mondays 5:00 – 6:00 pm
6 Week Session
January 5, 12 & 26; February 2, 9 & 23 (6 weeks, skip Jan 19 & Feb 16)
Students develop self-awareness, creativity, and collaboration through performance, while improving skills like reading comprehension, memory, and public speaking—all
in a space where creativity, collaboration, and community are key.
Class minimum enrollment: 6 students
