Theater-Kid Task Rabbit

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Have you ever seen us onstage and thought "I wish I could look that cool" ? Well, now you can! Get a personal styling in one of our size-inclusive fantasy/historical costumes complete with props and backdrop for a truly empowering photoshoot experience. 1 hour
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Perform a skit with us! Whether it's your kids who want to play pretend or you've always wanted to try acting but you have too much stage fright, whatever your reason, this experience is your way to be involved in a short comedy for your personal enjoyment or our social media, depending on your preference. 30 minutes
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Movies always make cleaning look so fun because they just dance around and sing while the dust disappears. We will make that dream a reality! Participation optional. 1 hour
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Show your personality to those trying to reach you with an answering message or ringtone just for you! Your favorite song or Shakespeare line delivered with GTG "commitment to the bit." Electronic Delivery
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Nothing is more fun and satisfying than putting the work in together to make a choreographed dance look great. Let's do it together! 1 hour
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A new musical composition specifically for you with personalized lyrics just like your life is a cartoon tv show. Electronic delivery
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Baked goods taste better when you sing while baking them, right? We'll bring the ingredients and the playlist, you get to keep the delicious creations. Participation optional. 1 hour
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Stage combat is an art form we have been blessed to get to exhibit in our shows. Learn the technique and put into practice! 1 hour
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We will provide 3/4ths of a barbershop quartet and music, you get to participate in some tight harmonies! 1 hour
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Who said it had to just be for Christmas? We will sing songs at your house, your grandma's nursing home, or your enemy's workplace. Your choice of genre. 15-30 minutes
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We made merch! Teal vinyl sticker of the Grace Theatre Guild logo, perfect for showing your community theater allegiance on a water bottle or laptop. In-person delivery but no interaction necessary.
Starting bid
We made merch! Teal vinyl sticker of the Grace Theatre Guild logo, perfect for showing your community theater allegiance on a water bottle or laptop. In-person delivery but no interaction necessary.
Starting bid
We made merch! Teal vinyl sticker of the Grace Theatre Guild logo, perfect for showing your community theater allegiance on a water bottle or laptop. In-person delivery but no interaction necessary.
Starting bid
We made merch! Teal vinyl sticker of the Grace Theatre Guild logo, perfect for showing your community theater allegiance on a water bottle or laptop. In-person delivery but no interaction necessary.
Starting bid
A genuine prop from a past GTG production, complete with certificate of authenticity. (No guarantees of quality since most of them are made of prayers and cardboard but it will be the genuine article) In-person delivery but no interaction necessary.
Starting bid
The VIP table tickets for every show we put on sell out incredibly quickly. Here is your opportunity to be the first in line. See you at the guild's Main Stage production of 2026 - My Fair Lady! June 26-28. Electronic delivery.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!