Hosted by

Grace Theatre Guild

About this event

Theater-Kid Task Rabbit

Costume Photoshoot
$20

Starting bid

Have you ever seen us onstage and thought "I wish I could look that cool" ? Well, now you can! Get a personal styling in one of our size-inclusive fantasy/historical costumes complete with props and backdrop for a truly empowering photoshoot experience. 1 hour

Audience Participation
$20

Starting bid

Perform a skit with us! Whether it's your kids who want to play pretend or you've always wanted to try acting but you have too much stage fright, whatever your reason, this experience is your way to be involved in a short comedy for your personal enjoyment or our social media, depending on your preference. 30 minutes

The Snow White Treatment
$40

Starting bid

Movies always make cleaning look so fun because they just dance around and sing while the dust disappears. We will make that dream a reality! Participation optional. 1 hour

Custom musical ringtone or voicemail
$10

Starting bid

Show your personality to those trying to reach you with an answering message or ringtone just for you! Your favorite song or Shakespeare line delivered with GTG "commitment to the bit." Electronic Delivery

Choreography Coaching
$20

Starting bid

Nothing is more fun and satisfying than putting the work in together to make a choreographed dance look great. Let's do it together! 1 hour

Personal theme song
$20

Starting bid

A new musical composition specifically for you with personalized lyrics just like your life is a cartoon tv show. Electronic delivery

Musical Baking
$40

Starting bid

Baked goods taste better when you sing while baking them, right? We'll bring the ingredients and the playlist, you get to keep the delicious creations. Participation optional. 1 hour

Fencing Lesson
$40

Starting bid

Stage combat is an art form we have been blessed to get to exhibit in our shows. Learn the technique and put into practice! 1 hour

Backyard Barbershop
$20

Starting bid

We will provide 3/4ths of a barbershop quartet and music, you get to participate in some tight harmonies! 1 hour

Caroling
$20

Starting bid

Who said it had to just be for Christmas? We will sing songs at your house, your grandma's nursing home, or your enemy's workplace. Your choice of genre. 15-30 minutes

GTG sticker (1st of 4)
$5

Starting bid

We made merch! Teal vinyl sticker of the Grace Theatre Guild logo, perfect for showing your community theater allegiance on a water bottle or laptop. In-person delivery but no interaction necessary.

GTG sticker (2nd of 4)
$5

Starting bid

We made merch! Teal vinyl sticker of the Grace Theatre Guild logo, perfect for showing your community theater allegiance on a water bottle or laptop. In-person delivery but no interaction necessary.

GTG sticker (3rd of 4)
$5

Starting bid

We made merch! Teal vinyl sticker of the Grace Theatre Guild logo, perfect for showing your community theater allegiance on a water bottle or laptop. In-person delivery but no interaction necessary.

GTG sticker (4th of 4)
$5

Starting bid

We made merch! Teal vinyl sticker of the Grace Theatre Guild logo, perfect for showing your community theater allegiance on a water bottle or laptop. In-person delivery but no interaction necessary.

A Piece of the Magic
$10

Starting bid

A genuine prop from a past GTG production, complete with certificate of authenticity. (No guarantees of quality since most of them are made of prayers and cardboard but it will be the genuine article) In-person delivery but no interaction necessary.

Guaranteed VIP table
$100

Starting bid

The VIP table tickets for every show we put on sell out incredibly quickly. Here is your opportunity to be the first in line. See you at the guild's Main Stage production of 2026 - My Fair Lady! June 26-28. Electronic delivery.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!