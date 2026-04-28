Artstarts Company

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Artstarts Company

About this event

Theater Through the Ages 🎭 Summer Camp Sign Up!

104 S Van Buren St

Marion, IL 62959, USA

K-6th Grade (9-12 pm) - ONLINE PAYMENT OPTION
$150

The $150 fee covers one child. To register more than one child, follow these steps:

  1. Click the "Add (+)" button to select the number of children you are registering (e.g., for 3 children, click the button three times).
  2. For each child, enter the required information in the form below.
7-12th Grade (1-4 pm) - ONLINE PAYMENT OPTION
$150

The $150 fee covers one child. To register more than one child, follow these steps:

  1. Click the "Add (+)" button to select the number of children you are registering (e.g., for 3 children, click the button three times).
  2. For each child, enter the required information in the form below.
K-6th Grade (9-12 pm) - CASH/CHECK PAYMENT OPTION
Free

Select this option to pay your $150 registration payment in person using cash/check on the first day of camp. $0 due today.


Note: you must pay the $150 registration fee per child BEFORE your child can participate.


To register more than one child paying cash/check follow these steps:

  1. Click the "Add (+)" button to select the number of performers you are registering (e.g., for 3 children, click the button three times).
  2. For each child, enter the required information in the form below.
7-12th Grade (1-4 pm) - CASH/CHECK PAYMENT OPTION (Copy)
Free

Select this option to pay your $150 registration payment in person using cash/check on the first day of camp. $0 due today.


Note: you must pay the $150 registration fee per child BEFORE your child can participate.


To register more than one child paying cash/check follow these steps:

  1. Click the "Add (+)" button to select the number of performers you are registering (e.g., for 3 children, click the button three times).
  2. For each child, enter the required information in the form below.

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