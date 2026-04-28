Theater Through the Ages 🎭 Summer Camp Sign Up!

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The $150 fee covers one child. To register more than one child, follow these steps:
The $150 fee covers one child. To register more than one child, follow these steps:
Select this option to pay your $150 registration payment in person using cash/check on the first day of camp. $0 due today.
Note: you must pay the $150 registration fee per child BEFORE your child can participate.
To register more than one child paying cash/check follow these steps:
Select this option to pay your $150 registration payment in person using cash/check on the first day of camp. $0 due today.
Note: you must pay the $150 registration fee per child BEFORE your child can participate.
To register more than one child paying cash/check follow these steps:
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