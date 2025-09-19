Chance Theater

Hosted by

Chance Theater

About this event

Theater Trip Balance & Add-Ons

Ellen’s Stardust Diner
$53

Optional add-on meal for your package (non-refundable).

Chess
$206

Optional add-on show for your package (non-refundable).

Queens
$100

Optional add-on show for your package (non-refundable).

Little Bear Ridge Road
$190

Optional add-on show for your package (non-refundable).

Maybe Happy Ending
$225

Optional add-on show for your package (non-refundable).

Operation Mincemeat
$220

Optional add-on show for your package (non-refundable).

The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire
$60

Optional add-on show for your package (non-refundable).

The Seat of our Pants
$146

Optional add-on show for your package (non-refundable).

Oh, Mary!
$218

Optional add-on show for your package (non-refundable).

Original Show Package
$625

The original four-show bundle that came with the package (non-refundable).

Supplemental Fee
$25

This is the supplemental fee for "Oh, Mary!" (non-refundable).

Shuttle Service to Hotel
$30

A shuttle supplement is an additional fee for travelers not flying with us who wish to join our scheduled shuttle to the hotel (non-refundable).

Shuttle Service to Airport
$30

A shuttle supplement is an additional fee for travelers not flying with us who wish to join our scheduled shuttle to the hotel (non-refundable).

Judy's Hotel Balance
$200
Laurie's Show Balance
$360

Additional ticket balance for "The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire", "The Seat of Our Pants" and "Oh Mary!"

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!