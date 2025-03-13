Theater Trip: Dream Girls

Stars rise and fall... but dreams live forever! This sensational Broadway musical tells the story of a 1960s Supremes-like girl group that catches its big break during an amateur competition. But will their friendship—and their music—survive the rapid rise from obscurity to pop super stardom? Full of onstage joy and backstage drama, DREAMGIRLS is a sweeping and inspirational journey with a dazzling production, powerhouse vocal performances, and an unforgettable score filled with pop, R&B, gospel, disco and more! RSVP by April 20th.

