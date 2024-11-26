Theatre Fees

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Fee includes T-Shirt For Ages 13-18 No Auditions, This is an open cast. Sign up if interested Rehearsals begin January 6th, Rehearsals on Mondays and Wednesday 5 - 8 pm Performances March 14th & 15th This is a great way to do a show without the pressure of Auditions. We want one and all to be a part of the this amazing show.
Fee includes T-Shirt For Ages 8-18 Auditions: Feb 13, 5 - 7 pm Rehearsals: Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 - 8 pm Rehearsals begin February 25 Performances Dates: April 24, 25, 26, & 28 Pay this participation fee after being chosen for the musical.
Grades 1 - 3 Classes held on Wednesdays, 4:30 - 5:30 pm January 22 - March 26, There will be an end of class performance for families on March 26 Teacher: Alice Compton "Explore the exciting world of theater in this fun, hands-on class for young performers! Students will learn the basics of acting, stage presence, and creative expression through games, exercises, and short performances.
Participation fee for Beetlejuice Jr. Cast Members
Fee helps cover the cost of licensing, costumes, set, props, etc and includes a tee-shirt, script, and 1 ticket voucher.
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