Brigham City Fine Arts Council

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Brigham City Fine Arts Council

About this event

Theatre Fees

"A Spectacle of Ourselves" Play item
"A Spectacle of Ourselves" Play
$60

Fee includes T-Shirt For Ages 13-18 No Auditions, This is an open cast. Sign up if interested Rehearsals begin January 6th, Rehearsals on Mondays and Wednesday 5 - 8 pm Performances March 14th & 15th This is a great way to do a show without the pressure of Auditions. We want one and all to be a part of the this amazing show.

Youth Theatre Production: "Pied Piper the Musical" item
Youth Theatre Production: "Pied Piper the Musical"
$60

Fee includes T-Shirt For Ages 8-18 Auditions: Feb 13, 5 - 7 pm Rehearsals: Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 - 8 pm Rehearsals begin February 25 Performances Dates: April 24, 25, 26, & 28 Pay this participation fee after being chosen for the musical.

Beginning Theater Class item
Beginning Theater Class
$60

Grades 1 - 3 Classes held on Wednesdays, 4:30 - 5:30 pm January 22 - March 26, There will be an end of class performance for families on March 26 Teacher: Alice Compton "Explore the exciting world of theater in this fun, hands-on class for young performers! Students will learn the basics of acting, stage presence, and creative expression through games, exercises, and short performances.

Beetlejuice Jr. Participation Fee
$60

Participation fee for Beetlejuice Jr. Cast Members

Fee helps cover the cost of licensing, costumes, set, props, etc and includes a tee-shirt, script, and 1 ticket voucher.

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