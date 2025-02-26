Theatre fees (Staff discount)

58 S 100 W

Brigham City, UT 84302, USA

Youth Theatre Production: "Pied Piper the Musical"
$30
Fee includes T-Shirt For Ages 8-18 Auditions: Feb 13, 5 - 7 pm Rehearsals: Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 - 8 pm Rehearsals begin February 25 Performances Dates: April 24, 25, 26, & 28 Pay this participation fee after being chosen for the musical.
Beginning Theater Class
$30
Grades 1 - 3 Classes held on Wednesdays, 4:30 - 5:30 pm January 22 - March 26, There will be an end of class performance for families on March 26 Teacher: Alice Compton "Explore the exciting world of theater in this fun, hands-on class for young performers! Students will learn the basics of acting, stage presence, and creative expression through games, exercises, and short performances.
