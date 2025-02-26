Theatre fees (Staff discount)

Youth Theatre Production: "Pied Piper the Musical"
$30
Fee includes T-Shirt
For Ages 8-18
Auditions: Feb 13, 5 - 7 pm
Rehearsals: Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 - 8 pm
Rehearsals begin February 25
Performances Dates: April 24, 25, 26, & 28
Pay this participation fee after being chosen for the musical.
Fee includes T-Shirt
For Ages 8-18
Auditions: Feb 13, 5 - 7 pm
Rehearsals: Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 - 8 pm
Rehearsals begin February 25
Performances Dates: April 24, 25, 26, & 28
Pay this participation fee after being chosen for the musical.
Beginning Theater Class
$30
Grades 1 - 3
Classes held on Wednesdays, 4:30 - 5:30 pm
January 22 - March 26, There will be an end of class performance for families on March 26
Teacher: Alice Compton
"Explore the exciting world of theater in this fun, hands-on class for young performers! Students will learn the basics of acting, stage presence, and creative expression through games, exercises, and short performances.
Grades 1 - 3
Classes held on Wednesdays, 4:30 - 5:30 pm
January 22 - March 26, There will be an end of class performance for families on March 26
Teacher: Alice Compton
"Explore the exciting world of theater in this fun, hands-on class for young performers! Students will learn the basics of acting, stage presence, and creative expression through games, exercises, and short performances.
Add a donation for Brigham City Fine Arts
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!