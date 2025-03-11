Community School of Music and Arts
Theatre for Kids - "Finding Your Voice" (Spring 2025)
330 E State St
Ithaca, NY 14850, USA
Theatre for Kids -"Finding Your Voice" - Non-Members
$138
Theatre for Kids Class, "Finding Your Voice" is on Thursdays from 5/8-6/12 from 4-5pm with Nicole-Bethany. Ages: 5-8
Theatre for Kids Class, "Finding Your Voice" is on Thursdays from 5/8-6/12 from 4-5pm with Nicole-Bethany. Ages: 5-8
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Theatre for Kids -"Finding Your Voice" - Members
$104
Theatre for Kids Class, "Finding Your Voice" is on Thursdays from 5/8-6/12 from 4-5pm with Nicole-Bethany. Ages: 5-8
Theatre for Kids Class, "Finding Your Voice" is on Thursdays from 5/8-6/12 from 4-5pm with Nicole-Bethany. Ages: 5-8
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout