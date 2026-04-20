Theatre Summer Camp (2-Week Exception)

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About this event
Regular Registration for 2 weeks of camp (if paid after May 15th)
Before Care Week 1: July 13th-17th
Before Care is available 7am - 9am
Before Care Week 2: July 20th-24th
Before Care is available 7am - 9am
Before Care Week 3: July 27th-31st
Before Care is available 7am - 9am
After Care Week 1: July 13th-17th
After Care is available 3pm - 5pm
After Care Week 2: July 20th-24th
After Care is available 3pm - 5pm
After Care Week 3: July 27th-31st
After Care is available 3pm - 5pm
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