Hosted by

BMORE Community Theatre

About this event

Theatre Summer Camp (2-Week Exception)

1901 Delvale Ave

Baltimore, MD 21222, USA

Standard Registration - 2 WEEKS ONLY
$500

Regular Registration for 2 weeks of camp (if paid after May 15th)

Before Care Week 1
$100

Before Care Week 1: July 13th-17th

Before Care is available 7am - 9am

Before Care Week 2
$100

Before Care Week 2: July 20th-24th

Before Care is available 7am - 9am

Before Care Week 3
$100

Before Care Week 3: July 27th-31st

Before Care is available 7am - 9am

After Care Week 1
$100

After Care Week 1: July 13th-17th

After Care is available 3pm - 5pm

After Care Week 2
$100

After Care Week 2: July 20th-24th

After Care is available 3pm - 5pm

After Care Week 3
$100

After Care Week 3: July 27th-31st

After Care is available 3pm - 5pm

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