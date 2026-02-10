Hosted by

MLKHS Theatre Booster Club

About this event

Silent Auction

Pick-up location

9301 Wood Rd, Riverside, CA 92508, USA (Theater)

Family Game Night by Tower Agency Gift Basket #1
$54

Starting bid

Basket value is $118

3 Games - Family Feud Board - Table Topics Game - Do You Really Know Your Family Game

Peanut M&M Tub

Dodger Tray

Islands - Gift Basket #2
$22

Starting bid

Basket Value is $43

Islands Burger Restaurant $30 GC

Travel Pillow

Pineapple Sequence Plushie

Hawaiian Leis

Galaxy Claw Plush - Gift Basket #3
$16

Starting bid

Basket Value is $33

2x$10 Galaxy Claw Gift Cards

Galaxy Claw Pull-string Bag

Davy Kids Book

Turtle Plushie

Pokémon Celebration Hats

Galaxy Claw Pokemon Craze - Gift Basket #4
$44

Starting bid

Basket Value Is $87

2 x $10 Galaxy Claw Gift Cards

Galaxy Claw Pull-string Bag

MEGA Pokémon Pikachu Blocks

Crayola Pokémon Pikachu Art Case

Pokémon Great Poke Ball Plush

Pokémon Celebration Hats

Good Vibes - Gift Basket #5
$48

Starting bid

Basket Value is $95

Arabiyat Luxirous Perfume & Lotion Set

Starbucks Reusable Cup

Sephora Lashes

Static Nails

Color Street Accent Strips

Eye Mask

Cozy Socks & Foot Mask

Bling Headband

Infant/Toddler - Gift Basket #6
$25

Starting bid

Basket Value is $50

Moon & Stars Glow & Sound Plush

Baby Einstein Stack & Teethe

Sassy Rattles Set

Sesame Beginnings Book

Sesame Best Friends Book

WWE Memorabilia - Gift Basket #7
$55

Starting bid

Basket Value is $105

2022 Rey Mysterio Revolution Autographed Card

Rey Mysterio Action Figure Series 132

Premium Rey Mysterio Lucha Libre Mask


Movie Night at Galaxy Theater - Gift Basket #8
$20

Starting bid

Basket Value is $38

2 Movie Tickets

Microwavable Popcorn

Candy Assortment

Popcorn Design Tub

Sunset - Gift Basket $9
$50

Starting bid

Basket Value is $

Wine Tour

Jumbo Wine Glass

Forever 21 Dou Necklace

Cozy Socks & Foot Mask

Bling Headband

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