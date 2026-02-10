Silent Auction

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9301 Wood Rd, Riverside, CA 92508, USA (Theater)
Starting bid
Basket value is $118
3 Games - Family Feud Board - Table Topics Game - Do You Really Know Your Family Game
Peanut M&M Tub
Dodger Tray
Starting bid
Basket Value is $43
Islands Burger Restaurant $30 GC
Travel Pillow
Pineapple Sequence Plushie
Hawaiian Leis
Starting bid
Basket Value is $33
2x$10 Galaxy Claw Gift Cards
Galaxy Claw Pull-string Bag
Davy Kids Book
Turtle Plushie
Pokémon Celebration Hats
Starting bid
Basket Value Is $87
2 x $10 Galaxy Claw Gift Cards
Galaxy Claw Pull-string Bag
MEGA Pokémon Pikachu Blocks
Crayola Pokémon Pikachu Art Case
Pokémon Great Poke Ball Plush
Pokémon Celebration Hats
Starting bid
Basket Value is $95
Arabiyat Luxirous Perfume & Lotion Set
Starbucks Reusable Cup
Sephora Lashes
Static Nails
Color Street Accent Strips
Eye Mask
Cozy Socks & Foot Mask
Bling Headband
Starting bid
Basket Value is $50
Moon & Stars Glow & Sound Plush
Baby Einstein Stack & Teethe
Sassy Rattles Set
Sesame Beginnings Book
Sesame Best Friends Book
Starting bid
Basket Value is $105
2022 Rey Mysterio Revolution Autographed Card
Rey Mysterio Action Figure Series 132
Premium Rey Mysterio Lucha Libre Mask
Starting bid
Basket Value is $38
2 Movie Tickets
Microwavable Popcorn
Candy Assortment
Popcorn Design Tub
Starting bid
Basket Value is $
Wine Tour
Jumbo Wine Glass
Forever 21 Dou Necklace
Cozy Socks & Foot Mask
Bling Headband
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