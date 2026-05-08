Thedford Public Schools

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Thedford Public Schools

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Thedford Public Schools

Weight Room Access - Individual Monthly Membership
$20

Monthly membership for community access to the Thedford Public Schools weight room. Membership provides access for one individual and renews monthly until canceled. Members are expected to follow all posted rules, use equipment safely, respect the facility, and keep access credentials private.

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Weight Room Access - Individual Annual Membership
$200

Individual yearly membership for community access to the Thedford Public Schools weight room. Membership provides access to the weight room for one individual for one year from the date of purchase. Members are expected to follow all posted rules, use equipment safely, respect the facility, and keep access credentials private.

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Weight Room Access - Household Monthly Membership
$40

Monthly household membership for community access to the Thedford Public Schools weight room. Membership provides access for members living in the same household and renews monthly until canceled. All members are expected to follow posted rules, use equipment safely, respect the facility, and keep access credentials private.

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Weight Room Access - Household Annual Membership
$400

Annual household membership for community access to the Thedford Public Schools weight room. Membership provides access for members living in the same household for one year from the date of purchase. All members are expected to follow posted rules, use equipment safely, respect the facility, and keep access credentials private.

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