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Monthly membership for community access to the Thedford Public Schools weight room. Membership provides access for one individual and renews monthly until canceled. Members are expected to follow all posted rules, use equipment safely, respect the facility, and keep access credentials private.
Individual yearly membership for community access to the Thedford Public Schools weight room. Membership provides access to the weight room for one individual for one year from the date of purchase. Members are expected to follow all posted rules, use equipment safely, respect the facility, and keep access credentials private.
Monthly household membership for community access to the Thedford Public Schools weight room. Membership provides access for members living in the same household and renews monthly until canceled. All members are expected to follow posted rules, use equipment safely, respect the facility, and keep access credentials private.
Annual household membership for community access to the Thedford Public Schools weight room. Membership provides access for members living in the same household for one year from the date of purchase. All members are expected to follow posted rules, use equipment safely, respect the facility, and keep access credentials private.
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