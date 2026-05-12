Thee HBCU Bingo Experience 2026

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About this event
*FOR BOGO - Add 2 tickets to your cart before applying your code
✔️ One HBCU-Themed Bingo Card
✔️ General Seating
✔️ Delicious Food
✔️ Access to Vendor Marketplace & Silent Auction
✔️ Everything in WISEGUYS, PLUS…
✔️ VIP Miracle Maker Reception with Sherri Shepherd at 6pm
✔️ Premium Seating
✔️ One Additional Bingo Card (Total of TWO)
✔️ Designated VIP Food Station
✔️ One Signature Drink Ticket
✔️ An Elite Swag Bag FILLED with exclusive surprises
*For BOGO - You must purchase a quantity of 2 to upgrade both of your tickets
✔️ Premium Seating
✔️ VIP Miracle Maker Reception with Sherri Shepherd at 6pm
✔️ One Additional Bingo Card per Person
✔️ Designated VIP Food Station
✔️ One Signature Drink Ticket per Person
✔️ Elite Swag Bag FILLED with exclusive surprises
And for those rolling in like true Mafia bosses, ELITE VIP comes with an experience so exclusive, even we can’t say too much just yet.
♂️ WISEGUYS TABLE (General Admission - 8 Seats) – $756 (Regular: $856)
✔️ One HBCU-Themed Bingo Card per Person
✔️ General Seating at a Private Table
✔️ Delicious Food
✔️ Access to Vendor Marketplace & Silent Auction
GOODFELLAS TABLE (VIP - 8 SEATS) – $1476 (Regular: $1576)
✔️ Everything in WISEGUYS, PLUS…
✔️ VIP Miracle Maker Reception with Sherri Shepherd at 6pm
✔️ Premium Seating
✔️ One Additional Bingo Card per Person (Total of 16)
✔️ Designated VIP Food Station
✔️ One Signature Drink Ticket per Person
✔️ Elite Swag Bag FILLED with exclusive surprises
And for those rolling in like true Mafia bosses, ELITE VIP comes with an experience so exclusive, even we can’t say too much just yet.
BINGO Card Only
BINGO Cards Only
BINGO Cards only
$
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