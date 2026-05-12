Thee HBCU Bingo Experience 2026

*For BOGO - You must purchase a quantity of 2 to upgrade both of your tickets





✔️ Premium Seating

✔️ VIP Miracle Maker Reception with Sherri Shepherd at 6pm

✔️ One Additional Bingo Card per Person

✔️ Designated VIP Food Station

✔️ One Signature Drink Ticket per Person

✔️ Elite Swag Bag FILLED with exclusive surprises

And for those rolling in like true Mafia bosses, ELITE VIP comes with an experience so exclusive, even we can’t say too much just yet.