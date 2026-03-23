Thee 2026 Inaugural HOMELESS HEROES GOLF TOURNAMENT at Comanche Trail Golf Course

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About this event
Amarillo, TX 79103
Signage at a designated hole with your company name for strong visibility throughout the tournament
Includes 1 team (4 golfers), logo on event signage, and recognition as a supporting sponsor.
Includes 2 teams (8 golfers), logo placement on sponsor banners & scorecards, hole sponsorship, and recognition during tournament announcements.
Premier sponsorship with naming rights to the tournament. Includes top branding on all materials, banners, and event recognition, plus opening ceremony visibility, 1st hole signage, and custom branded pin flags on each hole. Includes 4 teams (16 players)
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