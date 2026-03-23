Homeless Heroes of Amarillo, Inc

Hosted by

Homeless Heroes of Amarillo, Inc

About this event

Thee 2026 Inaugural HOMELESS HEROES GOLF TOURNAMENT at Comanche Trail Golf Course

4200 S Grand St

Amarillo, TX 79103

General Admission
$150
FOURSOME
$500
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
HOLE OR TEEBOX SPONSOR
$250

Signage at a designated hole with your company name for strong visibility throughout the tournament

BRONZE SPONSOR
$1,000

Includes 1 team (4 golfers), logo on event signage, and recognition as a supporting sponsor.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Includes 2 teams (8 golfers), logo placement on sponsor banners & scorecards, hole sponsorship, and recognition during tournament announcements.

Gold Title Sponsor
$5,000

Premier sponsorship with naming rights to the tournament. Includes top branding on all materials, banners, and event recognition, plus opening ceremony visibility, 1st hole signage, and custom branded pin flags on each hole. Includes 4 teams (16 players)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!