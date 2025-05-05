Thee Rayen Lil Tigers Registration 2025

Registration for a single player in grade levels K-6 for the 25-26 school year. *A $40 refundable volunteer deposit is included in this cost per family. This refund will be made once a parent/guardian completes the duty.
Cheer Registration
$200
No expiration
Registration is for a single cheerleader in grade levels K-6th in the 25-26 school year. This includes uniforms, shoes, warmups (tops and bottoms) and pom poms.
