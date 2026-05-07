The.Ex Experience - GAL.EX

THE.EX Axe Throwing — Emotional Release Experience

Welcome to one of the most powerful moments of the weekend!





You've been selected to participate in THE.EX Axe Throwing — an Emotional Release Experience. This is not just an activity. It's a guided, intentional moment built into your THE.EX journey to help you physically and spiritually release what you've been carrying for far too long.





Each axe thrown represents something you're choosing to let go of — fear, doubt, hurt, heaviness, the weight of seasons that no longer belong to you.





In a faith-centered environment, surrounded by people on the same journey, you'll have the space to confront, release, and walk away lighter.