The.Ex Experience - GAL.EX

Hosted by
About this event
Welcome to THE.EX Community!
You've been selected to participate in THE.EX Community weekend — a faith-driven, two-day experience designed to challenge, heal, and transform.
Your General Ticket grants you full access to the core THE.EX experience, including the keynote sessions, group experiences, and community moments that bring our entire community together across both GAL.EX and MAN.EX tracks.
This is where breakthrough happens — in the rooms where vulnerability meets purpose, where strangers become family, and where the next chapter of your life begins.
Welcome to one of the most powerful moments of the weekend!
You've been selected to participate in THE.EX Axe Throwing — an Emotional Release Experience. This is not just an activity. It's a guided, intentional moment built into your THE.EX journey to help you physically and spiritually release what you've been carrying for far too long.
Each axe thrown represents something you're choosing to let go of — fear, doubt, hurt, heaviness, the weight of seasons that no longer belong to you.
In a faith-centered environment, surrounded by people on the same journey, you'll have the space to confront, release, and walk away lighter.
Welcome to THE.EX Clinic.
You've been selected to participate in THE.EX Clinics — an intimate, set-apart space within your THE.EX weekend designed for one purpose: to pour back into you.
The bigger sessions stretch you. The clinics ground you.
This is where you get to slow down, ask the questions sitting on your heart, and process the deeper themes from the weekend in a smaller, more personal setting. With a maximum of 10 people per group, you'll have real space to be heard, guided, and refilled — surrounded by others walking through the same journey.
These are the rooms where breakthroughs settle in. Where revelation becomes application. Where you stop being just a participant and start being deeply seen.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!