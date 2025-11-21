Fairview Community Church

Hosted by

Fairview Community Church

About this event

Theology for Lunch: An Advent Opportunity

2525 Fairview Rd

Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA

Donate at the Door
Free

Select this option if you would like to reserve a spot, but donate at the door.


The suggested donation is $20 via Cash, PayPal, Venmo, or Zelle.


If you would like to donate to FCC additionally, here are the ways to do so:


PayPal: [email protected]

Venmo: @Monica-Corsaro

Zelle: [email protected]

Lunch Reservation
$20

The suggested donation is $20. Select this option to reserve a spot and ensure that lunch will be provided.


If you would like to donate to FCC additionally, here are the ways to do so:


PayPal: [email protected]

Venmo: @Monica-Corsaro

Zelle: [email protected]

Add a donation for Fairview Community Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!