Hoof Beat Ranch

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Hoof Beat Ranch

About this event

Therapeutic Equine Activities (TEA) Program Session

1431 Windy Wood Rd

Pelion, SC 29123, USA

TEA Session 1 (first responder, non-profit, recovery) item
TEA Session 1 (first responder, non-profit, recovery)
$25

Deposit is required on all TEA sessions to confirm booking starting May 1st.

TEA Session 1 person (general) item
TEA Session 1 person (general)
$50

35 minute TEA session, admit 1 person. The TEA program is an equine assisted learning program teaching mental wellness and resiliency skills through the horse and human partnership.

TEA Sessions (2 people) item
TEA Sessions (2 people)
$60

35 minute TEA session, admit 2 people, The TEA program is an equine assisted learning program teaching mental wellness and resiliency skills through the horse and human partnership.

Group TEA Sessions (3 or 4) item
Group TEA Sessions (3 or 4)
$80

35 minute TEA session, admit 3 or 4 people, The TEA program is an equine assisted learning program teaching mental wellness and resiliency skills through the horse and human partnership.

TEA Session (1 person Alternative) item
TEA Session (1 person Alternative)
Pay what you can

35 minute TEA session, admit 1 person. The TEA program is an equine assisted learning program teaching mental wellness and resiliency skills through the horse and human partnership.

Add a donation for Hoof Beat Ranch

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