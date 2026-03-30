Therapeutic Equine Activities (TEA) Program Session

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About this event
Deposit is required on all TEA sessions to confirm booking starting May 1st.
35 minute TEA session, admit 1 person. The TEA program is an equine assisted learning program teaching mental wellness and resiliency skills through the horse and human partnership.
35 minute TEA session, admit 2 people, The TEA program is an equine assisted learning program teaching mental wellness and resiliency skills through the horse and human partnership.
35 minute TEA session, admit 3 or 4 people, The TEA program is an equine assisted learning program teaching mental wellness and resiliency skills through the horse and human partnership.
35 minute TEA session, admit 1 person. The TEA program is an equine assisted learning program teaching mental wellness and resiliency skills through the horse and human partnership.
$
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