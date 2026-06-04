Therapy with Rosie - 2026 Gobble Gobble Golf Sponsor

Hosted by
About this event
1 left!
Recognition in event program & on website
Social media shout-out before event
Great entry-level exposure to our community!
Opportunity to put flyer or promotional item
in our Swag Bags that go to every golfer
Certificate of Appreciation
Extra social media shout outs throughout
the year, including day of event
Hole Sponsor Signage (limited number available)
Recognition on event signage at our
November Packing Event
Premium logo placement on
website and in Program Book
Give a quick talk to our golfers to start the event
Logo on photo backwall at the event
Logo alongside ours on the trophies for the winners
(4) Total Complimentary Entries (valued at $135 each)
Quick remarks and thank you at end of event
Help us to hand out the awards, raffle prizes, etc.
Photo Op with the winners and their trophies
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!