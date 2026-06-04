Therapy with Rosie - 2026 Gobble Gobble Golf Sponsor

Recognition in event program & on website

Social media shout-out before event

Great entry-level exposure to our community!

Opportunity to put flyer or promotional item

in our Swag Bags that go to every golfer

Certificate of Appreciation

Extra social media shout outs throughout

the year, including day of event

Hole Sponsor Signage (limited number available)

Recognition on event signage at our

November Packing Event

Premium logo placement on

website and in Program Book

Give a quick talk to our golfers to start the event

Logo on photo backwall at the event

Logo alongside ours on the trophies for the winners

(4) Total Complimentary Entries (valued at $135 each)

Quick remarks and thank you at end of event

Help us to hand out the awards, raffle prizes, etc.

Photo Op with the winners and their trophies