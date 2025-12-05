Hosted by

Therapy Fund Foundation: Holiday Healing Auction

8510 8th Ave S unit b, Seattle, WA 98108, USA

First Time Floater Package item
First Time Floater Package
$25

Starting bid

Interested in trying Salt- Water Therapy? Float therapy happens in a private tank with 10 inches of skin-temperature water, heavily saturated with 1000 lbs of Epsom salt that lets your body float effortlessly.

With no light, no sound, and minimal sensory input, your mind and body can finally relax and let go. The weightlessness takes pressure off your joints, while your nervous system naturally shifts into deep rest and recovery.

Whether you’ve heard it called sensory deprivation, isolation tanks, or R.E.S.T.—it all refers to the same thing: floating. Retail value: $60

African Print Journal item
African Print Journal
$10

Starting bid

A beautifully handmade journal wrapped in bold African print fabric. Perfect for notes, reflections, intentions, creative ideas, or gifting. Once of a kind, vibrant, and full of cultural pride.

Cafe Avole: Ethiopian Coffee item
Cafe Avole: Ethiopian Coffee
$20

Starting bid

$50.00 Gift Certificate to Cafe Avole, where culture and community meet over every cup. Inspired by the traditions of Ethiopian coffee.


