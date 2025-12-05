Therapy Fund Foundation: Holiday Healing Auction

Interested in trying Salt- Water Therapy? Float therapy happens in a private tank with 10 inches of skin-temperature water, heavily saturated with 1000 lbs of Epsom salt that lets your body float effortlessly.

With no light, no sound, and minimal sensory input, your mind and body can finally relax and let go. The weightlessness takes pressure off your joints, while your nervous system naturally shifts into deep rest and recovery.

Whether you’ve heard it called sensory deprivation, isolation tanks, or R.E.S.T.—it all refers to the same thing: floating. Retail value: $60